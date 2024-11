Medical assists were made Sept. 29 in the 1100 block of Perkins Street, 400 block of Sycamore Street and 100 block of West Hickory Street; Sept. 30 in the 400 block of Dearborn Street; Oct. 1 in the 100 block of West Maple Street; Oct. 2 in the 900 block of Nellie Avenue; Oct. 3 in the 300 block of Madison Street, 2800 block of Woodland Drive and 600 block of Main Street; and Oct. 5 in the 10000 block of Route N.