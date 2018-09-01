All sections
January 9, 2018

Scott City fire report 1/9/18

SCOTT CITY

The Scott City Fire Department responded to the following calls:

Jan. 1

  • At 9:01 a.m., emergency medical service in the 800 block of Angela Drive.
  • At 2:06 p.m., emergency medical service at South Lincoln Avenue and Main Street.
  • At 2:40 p.m., emergency medical service in the 400 block of North Lincoln Avenue.
  • At 8:58 p.m., emergency medical service in the 700 block of East Olive Street.

Jan. 2

  • At 8:49 a.m., emergency medical service in the 28000 block of U.S. 61.
  • At 9:59 a.m., emergency medical service in the 2500 block of James Street.
  • At 11:08 a.m., emergency medical service in the 300 block of Melrose Street.
Jan. 3

  • At 5:55 a.m., emergency medical service at 1400 Warner Ave.
  • At 8:20 a.m., emergency medical service in the 3000 block of Main Street.
  • At 9 p.m., citizen assist in the 1200 block of Third Street West.

Jan. 4

  • At 7 a.m., emergency medical service in the 200 block of Jetta Mae Drive.
  • At 11:57 a.m., emergency medical service in the 1600 block of Colony Park Drive.

Jan. 5

  • At 7:37 p.m., emergency medical service in the 2200 block of James Street.
Police/Fire Reports

