Scott City fire report 1/9/18

SCOTT CITY
The Scott City Fire Department responded to the following calls:
Jan. 1
- At 9:01 a.m., emergency medical service in the 800 block of Angela Drive.
- At 2:06 p.m., emergency medical service at South Lincoln Avenue and Main Street.
- At 2:40 p.m., emergency medical service in the 400 block of North Lincoln Avenue.
- At 8:58 p.m., emergency medical service in the 700 block of East Olive Street.
Jan. 2
- At 8:49 a.m., emergency medical service in the 28000 block of U.S. 61.
- At 9:59 a.m., emergency medical service in the 2500 block of James Street.
- At 11:08 a.m., emergency medical service in the 300 block of Melrose Street.