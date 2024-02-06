All sections
January 22, 2017

Scott City fire report 1/22/17

The Scott City Fire Department responded to the following calls: Jan. 13 n At 12:52 a.m., motor-vehicle collision on southbound Interstate 55, mile marker 90.4. n At 7:08 p.m., motor-vehicle collision in the 500 block of East Maple Street...

SCOTT CITY

The Scott City Fire Department responded to the following calls:

Jan. 13

  • At 12:52 a.m., motor-vehicle collision on southbound Interstate 55, mile marker 90.4.
  • At 7:08 p.m., motor-vehicle collision in the 500 block of East Maple Street.
  • At 9:45 p.m., emergency medical service in the 400 block of North Lincoln Avenue.

Jan. 14

  • At 4:15 p.m., vehicle fire on southbound Interstate 55, mile marker 84.8.
  • At 11:10 p.m., emergency medical service in the 1300 block of West Mar-Elm Street.

Jan. 15

  • At 3:36 a.m., emergency medical service in the 100 block of Jefferson Avenue.
  • At 8:44 p.m., emergency medical service in the 500 block of Sycamore Street.
Jan. 16

  • At 11:29 a.m., emergency medical service in the 100 block of County Road 316.

Jan. 17

  • At 7:29 p.m., emergency medical service in the 2800 block of Woodland Drive.

Jan. 18

  • At 11:44 a.m., emergency medical service in the 2500 block of James Street.
  • At 10:02 p.m., emergency medical service in the 3200 block of East Outer Road.

Jan. 19

  • At 4:01 p.m., emergency medical service in the 2800 block of Woodland Drive.
Police/Fire Reports

