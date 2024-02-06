Scott City fire report 1/22/17

SCOTT CITY
The Scott City Fire Department responded to the following calls:
Jan. 13
- At 12:52 a.m., motor-vehicle collision on southbound Interstate 55, mile marker 90.4.
- At 7:08 p.m., motor-vehicle collision in the 500 block of East Maple Street.
- At 9:45 p.m., emergency medical service in the 400 block of North Lincoln Avenue.
Jan. 14
- At 4:15 p.m., vehicle fire on southbound Interstate 55, mile marker 84.8.
- At 11:10 p.m., emergency medical service in the 1300 block of West Mar-Elm Street.
Jan. 15
- At 3:36 a.m., emergency medical service in the 100 block of Jefferson Avenue.
- At 8:44 p.m., emergency medical service in the 500 block of Sycamore Street.