January 15, 2017

Scott City fire report 1/15/17

SCOTT CITY

The Scott City Fire Department responded to the following calls:

Jan. 7

  • At 5:21 a.m., emergency medical service in the 500 block of Second Street East.
  • At 12:41 p.m., emergency medical service in the 400 block of Rose-Con Road.
  • At 2:19 p.m., emergency medical service in the 100 block of West Hickory Street.
  • At 8:23 p.m., illegal burn at 921 Perkins St.

Jan. 8

  • At 6:47 a.m., citizen assist in the 100 block of Western Avenue.
  • At 3:32 p.m., emergency medical service in the 2100 block of Fornfelt Street.
  • At 4:27 p.m., emergency medical service in the 400 block of North Lincoln Avenue.
  • At 6:53 p.m., flue fire at 409 Dearborn St.
  • At 7:14 p.m., emergency medical service in the 100 block of South Berkley.
Monday

  • At 6:36 a.m., emergency medical service in the 400 block of North Lincoln Avenue.
  • At 11:11 a.m., emergency medical service in the 1800 block of Mary Street.

Tuesday

  • At 7:03 a.m., a lift assist in the 1400 block of Colony Park Drive.
  • At 12:42 p.m., emergency medical service in the 800 block of Grove Street.
  • At 11:48 p.m., emergency medical service in the 400 block of State Street.

Wednesday

  • At 7:22 a.m., first alarm on U.S. 61 in Kelso, Missouri.
  • At 5:34 p.m., citizen assist in the 200 block of Grand Avenue.
  • At 8:34 p.m., emergency medical service in the 400 block of State Street.
  • At 8:39 p.m., emergency medical service in the i200 block of Jetta Mae Drive.

Thursday

  • At 10:28 p.m., a vehicle fire at 407 Mildred St.
Police/Fire Reports

