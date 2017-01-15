Scott City fire report 1/15/17

SCOTT CITY
The Scott City Fire Department responded to the following calls:
Jan. 7
- At 5:21 a.m., emergency medical service in the 500 block of Second Street East.
- At 12:41 p.m., emergency medical service in the 400 block of Rose-Con Road.
- At 2:19 p.m., emergency medical service in the 100 block of West Hickory Street.
- At 8:23 p.m., illegal burn at 921 Perkins St.
Jan. 8
- At 6:47 a.m., citizen assist in the 100 block of Western Avenue.
- At 3:32 p.m., emergency medical service in the 2100 block of Fornfelt Street.
- At 4:27 p.m., emergency medical service in the 400 block of North Lincoln Avenue.
- At 6:53 p.m., flue fire at 409 Dearborn St.
- At 7:14 p.m., emergency medical service in the 100 block of South Berkley.