Polilce report 3-3-24

Theft from a motor vehicle was reported on William Street.

Theft from a motor vehicle was reported on North Sprigg Street.

Theft of a motor vehicle/watercraft/aircraft was reported on Themis Street.

Theft of a firearm/explosive weapon/ammonium nitrate was reported on North Spring Avenue.

Miscellaneous

Financial exploitation of elderly/disabled person was reported.

Possession of a controlled substance was reported on South Lorimier Street.

Second-degree property damage and driving while revoked/suspended were reported on Boxwood Drive.

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY

Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

Kenneth L. Shoemaker II, 52 of Zalma was arrested on two Cape Girardeau County warrants for failure to obey judge's orders for possession of a controlled substance and fraudulent use of a credit/debit device.

Antonio L. Jones, 46, of Sikeston was arrested on suspicion of driving while revoked/suspended.

Amanda K. Johnson, 39, of Anniston was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and a Cape Girardeau Police Department warrant for shoplifting.

Phillips D. Traughber, 37, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of second-degree burglary, second-degree property damage and stealing.

Alex M. Rhodes, 30, of Millersville was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and violation of order of protection.

Deandra L. Patterson, 26, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for driver/front seat passenger failure to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

Jacob A. Campbell, 39 of Burfordville was arrested on suspicion of third-degree domestic assault.

Desean M. Harrison, 38, of Des Moines, Iowa, was arrested on suspicion of resisting/interfering with arrest and operating vehicle on highway without valid license.

Rachel L. Chilton, 54, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.

Shanda M. Berry, 41, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on two Cape Girardeau County warrants for failure to appear for driving while revoked/suspended, tampering with physical evidence, possession of a controlled substance and failure to appear for driving while revoked/suspended.

Alpha J. Sumpter, 50, of Oak Ridge was arrested on a Cape Girardeau Police Department warrant for failure to appear for indecent exposure.