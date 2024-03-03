Polilce report 3-3-24

CAPE GIRARDEAU
Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrest does not imply guilt.
Arrest
- A warrant arrest was reported on North Kingshighway.
Assaults
- Second-degree domestic assault was reported.
- Fourth-degree assault was reported on South Silver Springs Road.
Thefts
- Theft of a firearm/explosive weapon/ammonium nitrate was reported on North Spring Avenue.
- Theft of a motor vehicle/watercraft/aircraft was reported on Themis Street.
- First-degree burglary was reported on Lear Drive.
- Theft was reported.
- Theft from a motor vehicle was reported on North Sprigg Street.
- Shoplifting was reported on William Street.
- Shoplifting was reported on Bloomfield Street.
- Theft from a motor vehicle was reported on William Street.
Miscellaneous
- Second-degree property damage and driving while revoked/suspended were reported on Boxwood Drive.
- Possession of a controlled substance was reported on South Lorimier Street.
- Property damage was reported on Broadway.
- Property damage was reported on South Spring Avenue.
- Financial exploitation of elderly/disabled person was reported.
- Second-degree terrorist threat was reported on North Kingshighway.
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY
Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
- Kenneth L. Shoemaker II, 52 of Zalma was arrested on two Cape Girardeau County warrants for failure to obey judge's orders for possession of a controlled substance and fraudulent use of a credit/debit device.
- Antonio L. Jones, 46, of Sikeston was arrested on suspicion of driving while revoked/suspended.
- Amanda K. Johnson, 39, of Anniston was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and a Cape Girardeau Police Department warrant for shoplifting.
- Phillips D. Traughber, 37, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of second-degree burglary, second-degree property damage and stealing.
- Alex M. Rhodes, 30, of Millersville was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and violation of order of protection.
- Deandra L. Patterson, 26, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for driver/front seat passenger failure to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.
- Jacob A. Campbell, 39 of Burfordville was arrested on suspicion of third-degree domestic assault.
- Desean M. Harrison, 38, of Des Moines, Iowa, was arrested on suspicion of resisting/interfering with arrest and operating vehicle on highway without valid license.
- Rachel L. Chilton, 54, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.
- Shanda M. Berry, 41, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on two Cape Girardeau County warrants for failure to appear for driving while revoked/suspended, tampering with physical evidence, possession of a controlled substance and failure to appear for driving while revoked/suspended.
- Alpha J. Sumpter, 50, of Oak Ridge was arrested on a Cape Girardeau Police Department warrant for failure to appear for indecent exposure.
- Michael L. Waddle, 75, of Whitewater was arrested on two Cape Girardeau County warrants for failure to appear for two counts of first-degree trespassing.