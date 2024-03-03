All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
March 2, 2024

Polilce report 3-3-24

CAPE GIRARDEAU Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrest does not imply guilt. Arrest n A warrant arrest was reported on North Kingshighway. Assaults n Second-degree domestic assault was reported. n Fourth-degree assault was reported on South Silver Springs Road...

CAPE GIRARDEAU

Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrest does not imply guilt.

Arrest

  • A warrant arrest was reported on North Kingshighway.

Assaults

  • Second-degree domestic assault was reported.
  • Fourth-degree assault was reported on South Silver Springs Road.

Thefts

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
  • Theft of a firearm/explosive weapon/ammonium nitrate was reported on North Spring Avenue.
  • Theft of a motor vehicle/watercraft/aircraft was reported on Themis Street.
  • First-degree burglary was reported on Lear Drive.
  • Theft was reported.
  • Theft from a motor vehicle was reported on North Sprigg Street.
  • Shoplifting was reported on William Street.
  • Shoplifting was reported on Bloomfield Street.
  • Theft from a motor vehicle was reported on William Street.

Miscellaneous

  • Second-degree property damage and driving while revoked/suspended were reported on Boxwood Drive.
  • Possession of a controlled substance was reported on South Lorimier Street.
  • Property damage was reported on Broadway.
  • Property damage was reported on South Spring Avenue.
  • Financial exploitation of elderly/disabled person was reported.
  • Second-degree terrorist threat was reported on North Kingshighway.

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY

Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • Kenneth L. Shoemaker II, 52 of Zalma was arrested on two Cape Girardeau County warrants for failure to obey judge's orders for possession of a controlled substance and fraudulent use of a credit/debit device.
  • Antonio L. Jones, 46, of Sikeston was arrested on suspicion of driving while revoked/suspended.
  • Amanda K. Johnson, 39, of Anniston was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and a Cape Girardeau Police Department warrant for shoplifting.
  • Phillips D. Traughber, 37, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of second-degree burglary, second-degree property damage and stealing.
  • Alex M. Rhodes, 30, of Millersville was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and violation of order of protection.
  • Deandra L. Patterson, 26, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for driver/front seat passenger failure to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.
  • Jacob A. Campbell, 39 of Burfordville was arrested on suspicion of third-degree domestic assault.
  • Desean M. Harrison, 38, of Des Moines, Iowa, was arrested on suspicion of resisting/interfering with arrest and operating vehicle on highway without valid license.
  • Rachel L. Chilton, 54, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.
  • Shanda M. Berry, 41, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on two Cape Girardeau County warrants for failure to appear for driving while revoked/suspended, tampering with physical evidence, possession of a controlled substance and failure to appear for driving while revoked/suspended.
  • Alpha J. Sumpter, 50, of Oak Ridge was arrested on a Cape Girardeau Police Department warrant for failure to appear for indecent exposure.
  • Michael L. Waddle, 75, of Whitewater was arrested on two Cape Girardeau County warrants for failure to appear for two counts of first-degree trespassing.
Story Tags
Police/Fire Reports

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Police/Fire ReportsJune 6
Fire report 6-6-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 6
Police report 6-6-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 5
Police report 6-5-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 5
Fire report 6-5-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 4
Police report 6-4-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 4
Fire report 6-4-24
Police/Fire ReportsMay 31
Police report 5-31-24
Police/Fire ReportsMay 31
Fire report 5-31-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy