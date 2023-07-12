All sections
blotterDecember 7, 2023
Polilce report 12-7-23
CAPE GIRARDEAU

Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • A warrant arrest was reported on South Sprigg Street.
  • A warrant arrest was reported on William Street.
  • A warrant arrest was reported.
  • A warrant arrest was reported.
Thefts

  • Theft from a motor vehicle and second-degree property damage were reported.
  • Stealing and fraud were reported.
  • Second-degree burglary, second-degree property damage and leaving the scene of an accident was reported on East Cape Rock Drive.

Miscellaneous

  • Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on South Sprigg Street.
