Police reports 9/29/20

CAPE GIRARDEAU
Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items.
Assaults
- Assault was reported in the 600 block of North Street.
- Assault was reported in the 3200 block of William Street.
- Assault was reported in the 400 block of South Kingshighway.
Thefts
- Theft was reported in the 2000 block of North Kingshighway.
- Shoplifting was reported in the 3400 block of William Street.
- Shoplifting was reported in the 200 block of South Kingshighway.
- Shoplifting was reported in the 3400 block of William Street.
- Larceny was reported
- Larceny was reported in the 1000 block of Elm Street.
- Shoplifting was reported in the 3400 block of William Street.
- Larceny was reported on Lions Way.
- Larceny was reported in the 700 block of North Main Street.
- Theft was reported at Whitener Street and North Pind Wood Lane.
- Larceny was reported in the 700 block of North Street.
Miscellaneous
- Property damage was reported in the 900 block of North Sprigg Street.
- Disorderly conduct was reported.
- Drug violation was reported in the 400 block of South Spring Avenue.
- Credit card/ATM fraud was reported.
- Weapons law violation was reported at South Pacific and College streets.
- Arson was reported in the 400 block of South Kingshighway.
- Drug violation was reported at Jefferson Avenue and South Pacific Street.
- Disorderly conduct was reported in the 300 block of South Pacific Street.
- Disorderly conduct was reported on Rivercrest Drive.
- Weapons violation was reported in the 500 block of South Middle Street.
- Property damage was reported in the 600 block of Broadway.
- Weapons law violation was reported in the 300 block of North Middle Street.
- Drug violation was reported in the 800 block of Rush H. Limbaugh Jr. Memorial Drive.
- Credit card/ATM fraud was reported in the 2200 block of Hill Brook Drive.
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY
The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Department released the following item. Arrest does not imply guilt.
- Jacob A. Tucker, 39, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Scott County warrant for weapons offense/unlawful possession.