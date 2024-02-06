All sections
blotterSeptember 29, 2020
Police reports 9/29/20
CAPE GIRARDEAU

Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items.

Assaults

  • Assault was reported in the 600 block of North Street.
  • Assault was reported in the 3200 block of William Street.
  • Assault was reported in the 400 block of South Kingshighway.
Thefts

  • Theft was reported in the 2000 block of North Kingshighway.
  • Shoplifting was reported in the 3400 block of William Street.
  • Shoplifting was reported in the 200 block of South Kingshighway.
  • Shoplifting was reported in the 3400 block of William Street.
  • Larceny was reported
  • Larceny was reported in the 1000 block of Elm Street.
  • Shoplifting was reported in the 3400 block of William Street.
  • Larceny was reported on Lions Way.
  • Larceny was reported in the 700 block of North Main Street.
  • Theft was reported at Whitener Street and North Pind Wood Lane.
  • Larceny was reported in the 700 block of North Street.

Miscellaneous

  • Property damage was reported in the 900 block of North Sprigg Street.
  • Disorderly conduct was reported.
  • Drug violation was reported in the 400 block of South Spring Avenue.
  • Credit card/ATM fraud was reported.
  • Weapons law violation was reported at South Pacific and College streets.
  • Arson was reported in the 400 block of South Kingshighway.
  • Drug violation was reported at Jefferson Avenue and South Pacific Street.
  • Disorderly conduct was reported in the 300 block of South Pacific Street.
  • Disorderly conduct was reported on Rivercrest Drive.
  • Weapons violation was reported in the 500 block of South Middle Street.
  • Property damage was reported in the 600 block of Broadway.
  • Weapons law violation was reported in the 300 block of North Middle Street.
  • Drug violation was reported in the 800 block of Rush H. Limbaugh Jr. Memorial Drive.
  • Credit card/ATM fraud was reported in the 2200 block of Hill Brook Drive.

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY

The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Department released the following item. Arrest does not imply guilt.

  • Jacob A. Tucker, 39, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Scott County warrant for weapons offense/unlawful possession.
