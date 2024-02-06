All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
September 19, 2020

Police reports 9/20/20

CAPE GIRARDEAU Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Assault n Assault was reported in the 100 block of South West End Boulevard. n Assault was reported. Thefts n Theft was reported in the 2900 block of Pine Hill Spur. n Theft was reported in the 2700 block of Lynwood Hills Drive...

CAPE GIRARDEAU

Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items.

Assault

  • Assault was reported in the 100 block of South West End Boulevard.
  • Assault was reported.

Thefts

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
  • Theft was reported in the 2900 block of Pine Hill Spur.
  • Theft was reported in the 2700 block of Lynwood Hills Drive.
  • Burglary was reported in the 700 block of William Street.
  • Theft was reported in he 700 block of Commercial Street.

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY

The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Department released the following items. Arrest does not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • Michael D. Maglone, 52, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for first-degree statutory sodomy.
  • Jordan B. Kinder, 24, of Advance, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of fourth-degree domestic assault.
  • Kevin R. Craft, 31, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of third-degree domestic assault and a Bollinger County, Missouri, warrant for failure to appear for traffic violation, failure to register motor vehicle, driving while revoked/suspended and failure to maintain financial responsibility.
  • Sarah E. Berry, 40, of Jackson was arrested on two Cape Girardeau County warrants for failure to appear for domestic assault.
  • Mindy L. Meadors, 32, of Gatewood, Missouri, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear for speeding.
  • Thomas J. Thornton, 44, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of second-degree domestic assault and Missouri Probation and Parole warrant for a parole violation for driving while revoked.
  • Lamarcus T. Williams, 23, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a state of Missouri warrant for parole violation for assault.
  • Thomas T. Davidson, 18, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of second-degree domestic assault.
  • Mark M. Johnson Sr., 39, of Oak Ridge was arrested on a Scott County warrant for first-degree harassment, first-degree stalking and violation of an order of protection.
Story Tags
Police/Fire Reports

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Police/Fire ReportsJune 6
Fire report 6-6-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 6
Police report 6-6-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 5
Police report 6-5-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 5
Fire report 6-5-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 4
Police report 6-4-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 4
Fire report 6-4-24
Police/Fire ReportsMay 31
Police report 5-31-24
Police/Fire ReportsMay 31
Fire report 5-31-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy