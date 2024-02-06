Police reports 9/20/20

CAPE GIRARDEAU
Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items.
Assault
- Assault was reported in the 100 block of South West End Boulevard.
- Assault was reported.
Thefts
- Theft was reported in the 2900 block of Pine Hill Spur.
- Theft was reported in the 2700 block of Lynwood Hills Drive.
- Burglary was reported in the 700 block of William Street.
- Theft was reported in he 700 block of Commercial Street.
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY
The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Department released the following items. Arrest does not imply guilt.
Arrests
- Michael D. Maglone, 52, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for first-degree statutory sodomy.
- Jordan B. Kinder, 24, of Advance, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of fourth-degree domestic assault.
- Kevin R. Craft, 31, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of third-degree domestic assault and a Bollinger County, Missouri, warrant for failure to appear for traffic violation, failure to register motor vehicle, driving while revoked/suspended and failure to maintain financial responsibility.
- Sarah E. Berry, 40, of Jackson was arrested on two Cape Girardeau County warrants for failure to appear for domestic assault.
- Mindy L. Meadors, 32, of Gatewood, Missouri, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear for speeding.
- Thomas J. Thornton, 44, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of second-degree domestic assault and Missouri Probation and Parole warrant for a parole violation for driving while revoked.
- Lamarcus T. Williams, 23, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a state of Missouri warrant for parole violation for assault.
- Thomas T. Davidson, 18, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of second-degree domestic assault.
- Mark M. Johnson Sr., 39, of Oak Ridge was arrested on a Scott County warrant for first-degree harassment, first-degree stalking and violation of an order of protection.