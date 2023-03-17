Police report March 17, 2023

CAPE GIRARDEAU
Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Thefts
- Shoplifting was reported on William Street.
- Fraud was reported on Lynwood Hills Drive.
- Theft was reported on Broadway.
- Fraud was reported.
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY
Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
- Trevon Nicholson, 25, of Jackson was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for unlawful use of a weapon and a Cape Girardeau warrant for peace disturbance.
- Taylor Wessell, 20, of Gordonville, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear.
- Kassie Dickerhoof, 36, of Cape Girardeau wa arrested on a Perryville, Missouri, warrant for failure to appear.
- Gregory Horace, 52, of Jackson was arrested for alleged posession of a controlled substance.
- Cari Noel, 40, of Marble Hill, Missouri, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for stealing.
- Thomas Moore, 39, of Jackson was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for a probation violation.
- Garrett Seabaugh, 52, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for a probation violation.
- Casey Forrester, 41, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for a probation violation.
- Robert Ralston, 46, of Bedford, Indiana, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for possession of a controlled substance.
- Jerry Lucas Jr., 48, of Jackson was arrested for alleged driving on a suspended/revoked license.
- Anthony West, 37, of Chaffee, Missouri, was arrested for alleged possession of a controlled substance.
- Coleton Patterson, 32, of Jackson, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for possession of a controlled substance.
- Heath Cashion, 53, of Jackson was arrested for alleged third-degree domestic assault.
- D'Kywrin Craig, 23, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for operating a motor vehicle without a license.