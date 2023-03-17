All sections
March 18, 2023

Police report March 17, 2023

CAPE GIRARDEAU Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt. Thefts n Shoplifting was reported on William Street. n Fraud was reported on Lynwood Hills Drive. n Theft was reported on Broadway. n Fraud was reported...

CAPE GIRARDEAU

Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Thefts

  • Shoplifting was reported on William Street.
  • Fraud was reported on Lynwood Hills Drive.
  • Theft was reported on Broadway.
  • Fraud was reported.
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY

Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • Trevon Nicholson, 25, of Jackson was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for unlawful use of a weapon and a Cape Girardeau warrant for peace disturbance.
  • Taylor Wessell, 20, of Gordonville, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear.
  • Kassie Dickerhoof, 36, of Cape Girardeau wa arrested on a Perryville, Missouri, warrant for failure to appear.
  • Gregory Horace, 52, of Jackson was arrested for alleged posession of a controlled substance.
  • Cari Noel, 40, of Marble Hill, Missouri, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for stealing.
  • Thomas Moore, 39, of Jackson was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for a probation violation.
  • Garrett Seabaugh, 52, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for a probation violation.
  • Casey Forrester, 41, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for a probation violation.
  • Robert Ralston, 46, of Bedford, Indiana, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for possession of a controlled substance.
  • Jerry Lucas Jr., 48, of Jackson was arrested for alleged driving on a suspended/revoked license.
  • Anthony West, 37, of Chaffee, Missouri, was arrested for alleged possession of a controlled substance.
  • Coleton Patterson, 32, of Jackson, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for possession of a controlled substance.
  • Heath Cashion, 53, of Jackson was arrested for alleged third-degree domestic assault.
  • D'Kywrin Craig, 23, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for operating a motor vehicle without a license.
Police/Fire Reports

