January 4, 2020

Police report for 1-5-20

CAPE GIRARDEAU The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrest doES not imply guilt. DWI n Lucas Edwin Kaelin, 24, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated. Arrests n Travis Licare, 33, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of a drug violation...

CAPE GIRARDEAU

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrest does not imply guilt.

DWI

  • Lucas Edwin Kaelin, 24, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.

Arrests

  • Travis Licare, 33, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of a drug violation.
  • Christopher L. Moran, 45, of St. Louis was arrested on suspicion of shoplifting.

Assaults

  • Assault was reported in the 700 block of South Ellis Street. A suspect was taken into custody.
  • Assault was reported in the 1100 block of North Fountain Street.

Thefts

  • Theft was reported in the 300 block of North Broadview Street.
  • Theft was reported on North Broadview Street.
  • Theft was reported in the 1000 block of Kingshighway.
  • Theft was reported in the 1000 block of Bloomfield Street.
  • Theft was reported in the 400 block of North Street.
  • Burglary was reported in the 300 block of North Ellis Street.
  • Theft was reported in the 1300 block of Victoria Drive.
  • Theft was reported in the 700 block of Broadway.
  • theft was reported at Good Hope Street and Henderson Avenue.
  • Theft was reported in the 500 block of Boxwood Drive.
  • Theft was reported in the 200 block of Siemers Drive.
  • Burglary was reported in the 600 block of South Sprigg Street.
  • Theft was reported at Walmart, 3439 William St.
  • Theft of a credit card was reported in the 1300 block of North Sprigg Street.
  • Theft of a credit card was reported in the 2800 block of Independence Street.

Miscellaneous

  • Sexual offense was reported.
  • Child abuse was reported in the 1100 block of Jefferson Avenue. A suspect was taken into custody.
  • Property damage was reported in the 1000 block of South Ranney Avenue.
  • Possession of a controlled substance was reported at Southeast Hospital, 1701 Lacey St.
  • Trespassing was reported in the 2100 block of Merriwether Street.
  • Possession of a controlled substance was reported in the 3100 block of Park Place.

JACKSON

The Jackson Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

DWI

  • Coralee D. Kissiar, 26, of Advance, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Arrest

  • Brayden Aufdenberg, 17, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of possession of marijuana, unlawful use of drug paraphernalia and possession of liquor by a minor.

Theft

  • Theft reported in the 500 block of Kies Avenue.

Miscellaneous

  • Fraud was reported in the 2900 block of East Jackson Boulevard.
  • Domestic disturbance was reported in the 1600 block of Enterprise Court.

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY

The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • Eric E. Eakins, 45, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Perry County, Missouri, warrant for passing a bad check.
  • Belden D. Coleman, 52, of Burfordville was arrested on suspicion of third-degree assault.
  • Jason W. Thompson was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance, driving while revoked/driving while suspended and failure to stop for a stop sign.
  • Bryan K. Reid, 37, of Millersville was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for first-degree statutory rape, first-degree statutory sodomy (two counts) and second degree child molestation.
  • Leon C. Wilder, 36, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for third-degree domestic assault (two counts).
Police/Fire Reports

