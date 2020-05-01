Police report for 1-5-20

The Jackson Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

DWI

Coralee D. Kissiar, 26, of Advance, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Arrest

Brayden Aufdenberg, 17, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of possession of marijuana, unlawful use of drug paraphernalia and possession of liquor by a minor.

Theft

Theft reported in the 500 block of Kies Avenue.

Miscellaneous

Domestic disturbance was reported in the 1600 block of Enterprise Court.

Fraud was reported in the 2900 block of East Jackson Boulevard.

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY

The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

Eric E. Eakins, 45, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Perry County, Missouri, warrant for passing a bad check.

Belden D. Coleman, 52, of Burfordville was arrested on suspicion of third-degree assault.

Jason W. Thompson was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance, driving while revoked/driving while suspended and failure to stop for a stop sign.

Bryan K. Reid, 37, of Millersville was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for first-degree statutory rape, first-degree statutory sodomy (two counts) and second degree child molestation.