Police report for 1-5-20

CAPE GIRARDEAU
The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrest does not imply guilt.
DWI
- Lucas Edwin Kaelin, 24, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
Arrests
- Travis Licare, 33, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of a drug violation.
- Christopher L. Moran, 45, of St. Louis was arrested on suspicion of shoplifting.
Assaults
- Assault was reported in the 700 block of South Ellis Street. A suspect was taken into custody.
- Assault was reported in the 1100 block of North Fountain Street.
Thefts
- Theft was reported in the 300 block of North Broadview Street.
- Theft was reported on North Broadview Street.
- Theft was reported in the 1000 block of Kingshighway.
- Theft was reported in the 1000 block of Bloomfield Street.
- Theft was reported in the 400 block of North Street.
- Burglary was reported in the 300 block of North Ellis Street.
- Theft was reported in the 1300 block of Victoria Drive.
- Theft was reported in the 700 block of Broadway.
- theft was reported at Good Hope Street and Henderson Avenue.
- Theft was reported in the 500 block of Boxwood Drive.
- Theft was reported in the 200 block of Siemers Drive.
- Burglary was reported in the 600 block of South Sprigg Street.
- Theft was reported at Walmart, 3439 William St.
- Theft of a credit card was reported in the 1300 block of North Sprigg Street.
- Theft of a credit card was reported in the 2800 block of Independence Street.
Miscellaneous
- Sexual offense was reported.
- Child abuse was reported in the 1100 block of Jefferson Avenue. A suspect was taken into custody.
- Property damage was reported in the 1000 block of South Ranney Avenue.
- Possession of a controlled substance was reported at Southeast Hospital, 1701 Lacey St.
- Trespassing was reported in the 2100 block of Merriwether Street.
- Possession of a controlled substance was reported in the 3100 block of Park Place.
JACKSON
The Jackson Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.
DWI
- Coralee D. Kissiar, 26, of Advance, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Arrest
- Brayden Aufdenberg, 17, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of possession of marijuana, unlawful use of drug paraphernalia and possession of liquor by a minor.
Theft
- Theft reported in the 500 block of Kies Avenue.
Miscellaneous
- Fraud was reported in the 2900 block of East Jackson Boulevard.
- Domestic disturbance was reported in the 1600 block of Enterprise Court.
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY
The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
- Eric E. Eakins, 45, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Perry County, Missouri, warrant for passing a bad check.
- Belden D. Coleman, 52, of Burfordville was arrested on suspicion of third-degree assault.
- Jason W. Thompson was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance, driving while revoked/driving while suspended and failure to stop for a stop sign.
- Bryan K. Reid, 37, of Millersville was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for first-degree statutory rape, first-degree statutory sodomy (two counts) and second degree child molestation.
- Leon C. Wilder, 36, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for third-degree domestic assault (two counts).