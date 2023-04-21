All sections
April 22, 2023

Police report April 21, 2023

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY

Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests. Arrest does not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • Frederick Langevin, 24, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for a probation violation.
  • Mica Heath, 22, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for making a false report.
  • Theodore Brown Jr., 44, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to obey a judge's orders.
  • Lisa Bilek, 55, of Chaffee, Missouri, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for stealing.
  • David Ivie, 43, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for burglary and stealing.
  • Robert Winschel, 43, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for a probation violation.
CAPE GIRARDEAU

Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrest does not imply guilt.

Thefts

  • Theft from a vehicle was reported on William Street.
  • Theft was reported on William Street.
  • Theft was reported.
  • Theft was reported on South Frederick Street.
  • Theft was reported on Jefferson Avenue.
  • Theft was reported on North Sprigg Street.
  • Fraud was reported on Commercial Street.
Police/Fire Reports

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

