Police report April 21, 2023

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY

Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests. Arrest does not imply guilt.

Arrests

Frederick Langevin, 24, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for a probation violation.

Mica Heath, 22, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for making a false report.

Theodore Brown Jr., 44, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to obey a judge's orders.

Lisa Bilek, 55, of Chaffee, Missouri, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for stealing.

David Ivie, 43, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for burglary and stealing.