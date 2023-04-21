Police report April 21, 2023

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY
Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests. Arrest does not imply guilt.
Arrests
- Frederick Langevin, 24, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for a probation violation.
- Mica Heath, 22, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for making a false report.
- Theodore Brown Jr., 44, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to obey a judge's orders.
- Lisa Bilek, 55, of Chaffee, Missouri, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for stealing.
- David Ivie, 43, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for burglary and stealing.
- Robert Winschel, 43, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for a probation violation.
CAPE GIRARDEAU
Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrest does not imply guilt.
Thefts
- Theft from a vehicle was reported on William Street.
- Theft was reported on William Street.
- Theft was reported.
- Theft was reported on South Frederick Street.
- Theft was reported on Jefferson Avenue.
- Theft was reported on North Sprigg Street.
- Fraud was reported on Commercial Street.