Police report 9-8-19

CAPE GIRARDEAU
The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items.
Assault
- Assault was reported in the 1900 block of Thilenius Street.
Theft
- Stealing was reported in the 3400 block of William Street.
Miscellaneous
- Possession of a controlled substance was reported at North Henderson Avenue and Themis Street.
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY
The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.
DWI
- Chelsea R. Perry, 30, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
Arrests
- Jacob T. Shepard, 27, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for possession of a controlled substance.
- Angelo Murray, 34, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of driving while revoked/driving while suspended.
- Bryant F. Hawkins, 29, of Advance, Missouri, was arrested on an Alexander County, Illinois, warrant for failure to appear.
- Brandon T. Coleman, 25, of Poplar Bluff, Missouri, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for a probation violation.