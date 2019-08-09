blotter September 7, 2019

Police report 9-8-19

CAPE GIRARDEAU The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Assault n Assault was reported in the 1900 block of Thilenius Street. Theft n Stealing was reported in the 3400 block of William Street. Miscellaneous n Possession of a controlled substance was reported at North Henderson Avenue and Themis Street...