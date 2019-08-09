All sections
blotterSeptember 7, 2019
Police report 9-8-19
CAPE GIRARDEAU The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Assault n Assault was reported in the 1900 block of Thilenius Street. Theft n Stealing was reported in the 3400 block of William Street. Miscellaneous n Possession of a controlled substance was reported at North Henderson Avenue and Themis Street...

CAPE GIRARDEAU

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items.

Assault

  • Assault was reported in the 1900 block of Thilenius Street.

Theft

  • Stealing was reported in the 3400 block of William Street.

Miscellaneous

  • Possession of a controlled substance was reported at North Henderson Avenue and Themis Street.

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY

The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

DWI

  • Chelsea R. Perry, 30, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.

Arrests

  • Jacob T. Shepard, 27, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for possession of a controlled substance.
  • Angelo Murray, 34, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of driving while revoked/driving while suspended.
  • Bryant F. Hawkins, 29, of Advance, Missouri, was arrested on an Alexander County, Illinois, warrant for failure to appear.
  • Brandon T. Coleman, 25, of Poplar Bluff, Missouri, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for a probation violation.
