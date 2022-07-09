All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
September 7, 2022

Police report 9/7/22

CAPE GIRARDEAU Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrest does not imply guilt. Arrests n A warrant arrest was reported on Broadway. n A warrant arrest was reported on Walnut Street. n A warrant arrest was reported on Star Vue Court...

CAPE GIRARDEAU

Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrest does not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • A warrant arrest was reported on Broadway.
  • A warrant arrest was reported on Walnut Street.
  • A warrant arrest was reported on Star Vue Court.

Assaults

  • Third-degree domestic assault and resisting/interfering with arrest were reported on Themis Street.
  • Second-degree domestic assault was reported on North Pind Wood Lane.
  • Assault was reported on Hackberry Street.

Thefts

  • Theft from a vehicle was reported on Linden Street.
  • Theft was reported on Emerald Street.
  • Theft was reported on William Street.
  • Theft was reported on Barberry Street.
  • Theft was reported on East Rodney Drive.
  • Theft of a motor vehicle/watercraft/aircraft was reported.
  • Theft and fraud were reported.
  • Theft from a motor vehicle was reported.
  • Theft of a motor vehicle/watercraft/aircraft was reported on Linden Street.
  • First-degree burglary was reported on Oxford Drive.
  • Stealing a motor vehicle, first-degree assault or attempted assault and first-degree kidnapping were reported on William Street.
  • Burglary was reported on North Fountain Street.

Miscellaneous

  • Shots fired, unlawful use of a weapon and discharging along highway or into outbuilding were reported on South Spring Avenue.
  • Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on South Minnesota Avenue.
  • Leaving the scene of an accident was reported.
  • Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on South Mount Auburn Road.
  • Possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid was reported on Gordonville Road.
  • Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on Broadway.
  • Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on Broadway.
  • Property damage was reported on South Spring Avenue.
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

JACKSON

Jackson Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • Jared Russell, 31, of Jackson was arrested on a Washington County, Arkansas, warrant and also charged with violation of order of protection.
  • Christopher Logan, 30, of St. Louis was arrested on suspicion of assault, domestic assault and resisting arrest.
  • Darius Pullen, 22, of Jackson was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant.
  • Dora Gonzalez, 31, of Jackson was arrested on a Scott County warrant.
  • Seth Cathey, 21, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Perry, Missouri, warrant.

DWI

  • Christian Murakami, 32, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and speeding.

Thefts

  • Theft was reported in the 600 block of Broadridge Drive.
  • Theft was reported in the 1000 block of Clark Street.
  • Theft was reported in the 300 block of North Missouri Street.

Miscellaneous

  • Property damage was reported in the 200 block of North West Lane.
  • Property damage was reported in the area of Hubble Ford.
Story Tags
Police/Fire Reports

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Police/Fire ReportsJune 6
Fire report 6-6-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 6
Police report 6-6-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 5
Police report 6-5-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 5
Fire report 6-5-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 4
Police report 6-4-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 4
Fire report 6-4-24
Police/Fire ReportsMay 31
Police report 5-31-24
Police/Fire ReportsMay 31
Fire report 5-31-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy