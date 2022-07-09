Police report 9/7/22

CAPE GIRARDEAU
Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrest does not imply guilt.
Arrests
- A warrant arrest was reported on Broadway.
- A warrant arrest was reported on Walnut Street.
- A warrant arrest was reported on Star Vue Court.
Assaults
- Third-degree domestic assault and resisting/interfering with arrest were reported on Themis Street.
- Second-degree domestic assault was reported on North Pind Wood Lane.
- Assault was reported on Hackberry Street.
Thefts
- Theft from a vehicle was reported on Linden Street.
- Theft was reported on Emerald Street.
- Theft was reported on William Street.
- Theft was reported on Barberry Street.
- Theft was reported on East Rodney Drive.
- Theft of a motor vehicle/watercraft/aircraft was reported.
- Theft and fraud were reported.
- Theft from a motor vehicle was reported.
- Theft of a motor vehicle/watercraft/aircraft was reported on Linden Street.
- First-degree burglary was reported on Oxford Drive.
- Stealing a motor vehicle, first-degree assault or attempted assault and first-degree kidnapping were reported on William Street.
- Burglary was reported on North Fountain Street.
Miscellaneous
- Shots fired, unlawful use of a weapon and discharging along highway or into outbuilding were reported on South Spring Avenue.
- Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on South Minnesota Avenue.
- Leaving the scene of an accident was reported.
- Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on South Mount Auburn Road.
- Possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid was reported on Gordonville Road.
- Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on Broadway.
- Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on Broadway.
- Property damage was reported on South Spring Avenue.
JACKSON
Jackson Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
- Jared Russell, 31, of Jackson was arrested on a Washington County, Arkansas, warrant and also charged with violation of order of protection.
- Christopher Logan, 30, of St. Louis was arrested on suspicion of assault, domestic assault and resisting arrest.
- Darius Pullen, 22, of Jackson was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant.
- Dora Gonzalez, 31, of Jackson was arrested on a Scott County warrant.
- Seth Cathey, 21, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Perry, Missouri, warrant.
DWI
- Christian Murakami, 32, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and speeding.
Thefts
- Theft was reported in the 600 block of Broadridge Drive.
- Theft was reported in the 1000 block of Clark Street.
- Theft was reported in the 300 block of North Missouri Street.
Miscellaneous
- Property damage was reported in the 200 block of North West Lane.
- Property damage was reported in the area of Hubble Ford.