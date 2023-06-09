All sections
blotterSeptember 6, 2023
Police report 9-6-23
CAPE GIRARDEAU

Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • A warrant arrest was reported on Woodbine Place.
  • A warrant arrest was reported.
  • A warrant arrest was reported on South Benton Street.
  • A warrant arrest was reported on South Hanover Street.
  • A warrant arrest was reported on Ellis Street.
  • A warrant arrest was reported.

Assaults

  • Fourth-degree domestic assault was reported on Good Hope Street.
  • Assault and unlawful possession of a firearm were reported on South Pacific Street.

Thefts

  • Theft was reported on Independence Street.
  • Theft was reported.
  • Second-degree burglary was reported on North Mount Auburn Road.
  • Second-degree burglary was reported on Old Hopper Road.

Miscellaneous

  • Peace disturbance was reported.
  • Tampering with physical evidence in felony prosecution, possession of a controlled substance, driving while revoked/suspended, failure to equip motor vehicle with rear license lamp and failure to dim headlights were reported on North Hanover Street,
  • Possession of a controlled substance was reported on Shawnee Parkway.
  • Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on Siemers Drive.
  • First-degree property damage was reported on Lions Way.
  • First-degree trespassing was reported on Woodbine Place.
  • Resisting/interfering with arrest, detention or stop and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia were reported on South Kingshighway.
  • Possession of drug paraphernalia and making a false declaration were reported on South Hanover Street.
  • Making a false report was reported on Good Hope Street.
  • Second-degree property damage was reported on South Pacific Street.

JACKSON

Jackson Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • Kristi Miller, 55, of Whitewater was arrested on a Jackson warrant.

Assault

  • Assault was reported in the 1600 block of West Independence Street.

DWIs

  • Logan Wright, 25, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
  • Matthew Ellis, 43, of Herrin, Illinois, was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, failure to drive in single lane and possession of controlled substance.

Thefts

  • Theft was reported in the 1000 block of Clark Street.
  • Theft was reported in the 2600 block of East Main Street.
  • Theft was reported in the 600 block of West Main Street.
  • Theft was reported in the 3800 block of East Jackson Boulevard.

Miscellaneous

  • Property damage was reported in the 2200 block of Bent Creek Drive.
