Police report 9-6-23

CAPE GIRARDEAU
Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
- A warrant arrest was reported on Woodbine Place.
- A warrant arrest was reported.
- A warrant arrest was reported on South Benton Street.
- A warrant arrest was reported on South Hanover Street.
- A warrant arrest was reported on Ellis Street.
- A warrant arrest was reported.
Assaults
- Fourth-degree domestic assault was reported on Good Hope Street.
- Assault and unlawful possession of a firearm were reported on South Pacific Street.
Thefts
- Theft was reported on Independence Street.
- Theft was reported.
- Second-degree burglary was reported on North Mount Auburn Road.
- Second-degree burglary was reported on Old Hopper Road.
Miscellaneous
- Peace disturbance was reported.
- Tampering with physical evidence in felony prosecution, possession of a controlled substance, driving while revoked/suspended, failure to equip motor vehicle with rear license lamp and failure to dim headlights were reported on North Hanover Street,
- Possession of a controlled substance was reported on Shawnee Parkway.
- Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on Siemers Drive.
- First-degree property damage was reported on Lions Way.
- First-degree trespassing was reported on Woodbine Place.
- Resisting/interfering with arrest, detention or stop and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia were reported on South Kingshighway.
- Possession of drug paraphernalia and making a false declaration were reported on South Hanover Street.
- Making a false report was reported on Good Hope Street.
- Second-degree property damage was reported on South Pacific Street.
JACKSON
Jackson Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
- Kristi Miller, 55, of Whitewater was arrested on a Jackson warrant.
Assault
- Assault was reported in the 1600 block of West Independence Street.
DWIs
- Logan Wright, 25, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
- Matthew Ellis, 43, of Herrin, Illinois, was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, failure to drive in single lane and possession of controlled substance.
Thefts
- Theft was reported in the 1000 block of Clark Street.
- Theft was reported in the 2600 block of East Main Street.
- Theft was reported in the 600 block of West Main Street.
- Theft was reported in the 3800 block of East Jackson Boulevard.
Miscellaneous
- Property damage was reported in the 2200 block of Bent Creek Drive.