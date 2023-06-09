Police report 9-6-23

CAPE GIRARDEAU

Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

A warrant arrest was reported on Ellis Street.

A warrant arrest was reported on Ellis Street.

A warrant arrest was reported on South Hanover Street.

A warrant arrest was reported on South Hanover Street.

A warrant arrest was reported on South Benton Street.

A warrant arrest was reported on South Benton Street.

A warrant arrest was reported on Woodbine Place.

A warrant arrest was reported on Woodbine Place.

Assaults

Assault and unlawful possession of a firearm were reported on South Pacific Street.

Assault and unlawful possession of a firearm were reported on South Pacific Street.

Fourth-degree domestic assault was reported on Good Hope Street.

Fourth-degree domestic assault was reported on Good Hope Street.

Thefts

Second-degree burglary was reported on Old Hopper Road.

Second-degree burglary was reported on Old Hopper Road.

Second-degree burglary was reported on North Mount Auburn Road.

Second-degree burglary was reported on North Mount Auburn Road.

Theft was reported on Independence Street.

Theft was reported on Independence Street.

Miscellaneous

Peace disturbance was reported.

Tampering with physical evidence in felony prosecution, possession of a controlled substance, driving while revoked/suspended, failure to equip motor vehicle with rear license lamp and failure to dim headlights were reported on North Hanover Street,

Possession of a controlled substance was reported on Shawnee Parkway.

Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on Siemers Drive.

First-degree property damage was reported on Lions Way.

First-degree trespassing was reported on Woodbine Place.

Resisting/interfering with arrest, detention or stop and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia were reported on South Kingshighway.

Possession of drug paraphernalia and making a false declaration were reported on South Hanover Street.

Making a false report was reported on Good Hope Street.