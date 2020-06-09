All sections
September 5, 2020

Police report 9-6-20

CAPE GIRARDEAU Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrest does not imply guilt. DWIs n Driving under the influence was reported at North Kingshighway and Broadway. n Driving under the influence was reported at William Street and South Silver Springs Road...

CAPE GIRARDEAU

Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrest does not imply guilt.

DWIs

  • Driving under the influence was reported at North Kingshighway and Broadway.
  • Driving under the influence was reported at William Street and South Silver Springs Road.

Thefts

  • Purse snatching was reported in the 300 block of Broadway.
  • Robbery was reported in the 500 block of Bellevue Street.
Miscellaneous

  • Drug equipment violation was reported on South Kingshighway.
  • Property damage was reported in the 3400 block of Lowes Drive.
  • Property damage was reported in the 1100 block of William Street.
  • Drug violation was reported in the 2100 block of William Street.
  • Disorderly conduct was reported in the 1900 block of Whitener Street.

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY

The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Department released the following items. Arrest does not imply guilt.

Arrets

  • Brad A. Rohde, 38, of Jackson was arrested on a Scott City warrant for larceny.
  • Lora S. Elledge, 40, of Cape girardeau was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and a Perry County, Missouri, warrant for failure to appear for traffic infraction.
  • Zader L. Ackerman, 19, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for second-degree property damage, resisting/interfering with arrest and fourth-degree domestic assault.
  • Michelle D. Huskey, 29, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to wear safety belt.
Police/Fire Reports

