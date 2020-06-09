Police report 9-6-20

CAPE GIRARDEAU
Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrest does not imply guilt.
DWIs
- Driving under the influence was reported at North Kingshighway and Broadway.
- Driving under the influence was reported at William Street and South Silver Springs Road.
Thefts
- Purse snatching was reported in the 300 block of Broadway.
- Robbery was reported in the 500 block of Bellevue Street.
Miscellaneous
- Drug equipment violation was reported on South Kingshighway.
- Property damage was reported in the 3400 block of Lowes Drive.
- Property damage was reported in the 1100 block of William Street.
- Drug violation was reported in the 2100 block of William Street.
- Disorderly conduct was reported in the 1900 block of Whitener Street.
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY
The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Department released the following items. Arrest does not imply guilt.
Arrets
- Brad A. Rohde, 38, of Jackson was arrested on a Scott City warrant for larceny.
- Lora S. Elledge, 40, of Cape girardeau was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and a Perry County, Missouri, warrant for failure to appear for traffic infraction.
- Zader L. Ackerman, 19, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for second-degree property damage, resisting/interfering with arrest and fourth-degree domestic assault.
- Michelle D. Huskey, 29, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to wear safety belt.