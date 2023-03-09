All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding FormLetter to the EditorPaid Election Letter
blotterSeptember 2, 2023
Police report 9-3-23
CAPE GIRARDEAU Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrest does not imply guilt. Arrests n A warrant arrest was reported on South Sprigg Street. n A warrant arrest was reported on William Street. n A warrant arrest and possession of controlled substance were reported on South Sprigg Street...

CAPE GIRARDEAU

Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrest does not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • A warrant arrest was reported on South Sprigg Street.
  • A warrant arrest was reported on William Street.
  • A warrant arrest and possession of controlled substance were reported on South Sprigg Street.
  • A warrant arrest was reported on South Sprigg Street.
  • A warrant arrest was reported on South Sprigg Street.
  • A warrant arrest was reported on Broadway.

Assaults

  • Second-degree domestic assault was reported on North Middle Street.
  • Assault was reported on South Silver Springs Road.
  • Assault was reported on South Plaza Way.

DWI

  • Driving while intoxicated was reported on Broadway.
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Thefts

  • Theft was reported on Second Street.
  • Robbery was reported on South Ranney Avenue.
  • Shoplifting was reported on South Kingshighway.
  • Passing a bad check was reported on North Broadview Street.

Miscellaneous

  • Counterfeit money was reported on South Plaza Way.
  • First-degree trespassing was reported on Good Hope Street.
  • Resisting/interfering with arrest for felony, tampering with physical evidence in felony prosecution and possession of a controlled substance were reported on South Sprigg Street.
  • Property damage was reported on Village Drive.
  • First-degree trespassing was reported on Broadway.
  • Unlawful use of a weapon was reported on Whitener Street.
  • First-degree property damage was reported on Independence Street.
  • Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on Whitener Street.
  • An affray was reported on Walnut Street.
  • Driving while revoked/suspended was reported on Village Lane.
  • Excessive growth of weeds was reported on Lexington Avenue.

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY

Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • Amey C. Elders, 43, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to obey judge's orders for chronic driving while intoxicated.
  • Hunter M. Youngermann, 20, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of possession of child pornography two counts of fourth-degree child molestation.
  • Dante J. Mosley, 20, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Probation and Parole 22 warrant for probation violation for receiving stolen property.
  • Michael D. Price Jr., 33, of Chaffee, Missouri, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for traffic offense of exceeding posted speed limit.
  • David L. Whitworth, 62, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for probation violation.
  • Mellissa A. Moreland, 42, of Jackson was arrested on a Jackson Police Department warrant for failure to register motor vehicle.
  • George R. Gunn Jr., 49, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of receiving stolen property.
  • Kenny R. Reeves, 40, of Jackson was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for no seatbelt.
  • Skyler J. Miller, 21, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for operating a vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner, speeding, failure to register motor vehicle and displaying plates of another.
  • Bradley A. Smith, 39, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for first-degree trespassing.
  • Tiffany A. Cox, 35, of Jackson was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for no seatbelt.
  • Dillon R. Poole, 33, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for probation violation for possession of a controlled substance.
  • Shelby L. York, 36, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance, three counts of unlawful use of a weapon and careless and imprudent driving.
  • Justin W. Harper, 29, of Jackson was arrested on a Probation and Parole warrant for probation violation for possession of a controlled substance.
  • Theresa L. Mayberry, 50, of Jackson was arrested on two Cape Girardeau County warrants for two counts of failure to appear for possession of a controlled substance.
  • Taylor C. Pierce, 32, of Jackson was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrants for two counts of failure to appear for stealing and failure to appear for forgery.
  • Thomas O. Musgrove, 40, of Jennings, Missouri, was arrested on a Tate County, Mississippi, warrant for violation of court order.
  • Theon D. Mackins, Sr., 39, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of second-degree domestic assault.
Story Tags
Police/Fire Reports
Contact the Newsroom
Contact the EditorCorrect Error in StoryContent SuggestionsAI Policy
Related
blotterSep. 19
Fire report 9-19-24
blotterSep. 19
Police report 9-19-24
blotterSep. 18
Police report 9-18-24
blotterSep. 18
Fire report 9-18-24
blotterSep. 17
Police report 9-17-24
blotterSep. 17
Fire report 9-17-24
blotterSep. 14
Fire report 9-14-24
Police report 7-3-24
Police/Fire ReportsJuly 3
Police report 7-3-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image130 Years of Trustworthy Reporting
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy