Police report 9-3-23

Thefts

Theft was reported on Second Street.

Miscellaneous

Excessive growth of weeds was reported on Lexington Avenue.

Driving while revoked/suspended was reported on Village Lane.

An affray was reported on Walnut Street.

Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on Whitener Street.

Unlawful use of a weapon was reported on Whitener Street.

Resisting/interfering with arrest for felony, tampering with physical evidence in felony prosecution and possession of a controlled substance were reported on South Sprigg Street.

Counterfeit money was reported on South Plaza Way.

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY

Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

Amey C. Elders, 43, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to obey judge's orders for chronic driving while intoxicated.

Hunter M. Youngermann, 20, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of possession of child pornography two counts of fourth-degree child molestation.

Dante J. Mosley, 20, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Probation and Parole 22 warrant for probation violation for receiving stolen property.

Michael D. Price Jr., 33, of Chaffee, Missouri, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for traffic offense of exceeding posted speed limit.

David L. Whitworth, 62, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for probation violation.

Mellissa A. Moreland, 42, of Jackson was arrested on a Jackson Police Department warrant for failure to register motor vehicle.

George R. Gunn Jr., 49, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of receiving stolen property.

Kenny R. Reeves, 40, of Jackson was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for no seatbelt.

Skyler J. Miller, 21, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for operating a vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner, speeding, failure to register motor vehicle and displaying plates of another.

Bradley A. Smith, 39, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for first-degree trespassing.

Tiffany A. Cox, 35, of Jackson was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for no seatbelt.

Dillon R. Poole, 33, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for probation violation for possession of a controlled substance.

Shelby L. York, 36, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance, three counts of unlawful use of a weapon and careless and imprudent driving.

Justin W. Harper, 29, of Jackson was arrested on a Probation and Parole warrant for probation violation for possession of a controlled substance.

Theresa L. Mayberry, 50, of Jackson was arrested on two Cape Girardeau County warrants for two counts of failure to appear for possession of a controlled substance.

Taylor C. Pierce, 32, of Jackson was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrants for two counts of failure to appear for stealing and failure to appear for forgery.

Thomas O. Musgrove, 40, of Jennings, Missouri, was arrested on a Tate County, Mississippi, warrant for violation of court order.