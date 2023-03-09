Police report 9-3-23

CAPE GIRARDEAU
Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrest does not imply guilt.
Arrests
- A warrant arrest was reported on South Sprigg Street.
- A warrant arrest was reported on William Street.
- A warrant arrest and possession of controlled substance were reported on South Sprigg Street.
- A warrant arrest was reported on South Sprigg Street.
- A warrant arrest was reported on South Sprigg Street.
- A warrant arrest was reported on Broadway.
Assaults
- Second-degree domestic assault was reported on North Middle Street.
- Assault was reported on South Silver Springs Road.
- Assault was reported on South Plaza Way.
DWI
- Driving while intoxicated was reported on Broadway.
Thefts
- Theft was reported on Second Street.
- Robbery was reported on South Ranney Avenue.
- Shoplifting was reported on South Kingshighway.
- Passing a bad check was reported on North Broadview Street.
Miscellaneous
- Counterfeit money was reported on South Plaza Way.
- First-degree trespassing was reported on Good Hope Street.
- Resisting/interfering with arrest for felony, tampering with physical evidence in felony prosecution and possession of a controlled substance were reported on South Sprigg Street.
- Property damage was reported on Village Drive.
- First-degree trespassing was reported on Broadway.
- Unlawful use of a weapon was reported on Whitener Street.
- First-degree property damage was reported on Independence Street.
- Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on Whitener Street.
- An affray was reported on Walnut Street.
- Driving while revoked/suspended was reported on Village Lane.
- Excessive growth of weeds was reported on Lexington Avenue.
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY
Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
- Amey C. Elders, 43, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to obey judge's orders for chronic driving while intoxicated.
- Hunter M. Youngermann, 20, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of possession of child pornography two counts of fourth-degree child molestation.
- Dante J. Mosley, 20, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Probation and Parole 22 warrant for probation violation for receiving stolen property.
- Michael D. Price Jr., 33, of Chaffee, Missouri, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for traffic offense of exceeding posted speed limit.
- David L. Whitworth, 62, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for probation violation.
- Mellissa A. Moreland, 42, of Jackson was arrested on a Jackson Police Department warrant for failure to register motor vehicle.
- George R. Gunn Jr., 49, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of receiving stolen property.
- Kenny R. Reeves, 40, of Jackson was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for no seatbelt.
- Skyler J. Miller, 21, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for operating a vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner, speeding, failure to register motor vehicle and displaying plates of another.
- Bradley A. Smith, 39, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for first-degree trespassing.
- Tiffany A. Cox, 35, of Jackson was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for no seatbelt.
- Dillon R. Poole, 33, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for probation violation for possession of a controlled substance.
- Shelby L. York, 36, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance, three counts of unlawful use of a weapon and careless and imprudent driving.
- Justin W. Harper, 29, of Jackson was arrested on a Probation and Parole warrant for probation violation for possession of a controlled substance.
- Theresa L. Mayberry, 50, of Jackson was arrested on two Cape Girardeau County warrants for two counts of failure to appear for possession of a controlled substance.
- Taylor C. Pierce, 32, of Jackson was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrants for two counts of failure to appear for stealing and failure to appear for forgery.
- Thomas O. Musgrove, 40, of Jennings, Missouri, was arrested on a Tate County, Mississippi, warrant for violation of court order.
- Theon D. Mackins, Sr., 39, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of second-degree domestic assault.