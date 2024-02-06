All sections
September 27, 2023

Police report 9-27-23

September 27, 2023

Police report 9-27-23

CAPE GIRARDEAU Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt. Arrests n Resisting/interfering with arrest, detention or stop and a warrant arrest were reported on South Sprigg Street. n A warrant arrest was reported on South Sprigg Street...

CAPE GIRARDEAU

Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • Resisting/interfering with arrest, detention or stop and a warrant arrest were reported on South Sprigg Street.
  • A warrant arrest was reported on South Sprigg Street.
  • A warrant arrest was reported on South Sprigg Street.
  • A warrant arrest was reported on Hopper Road.
  • A warrant arrest was reported on Shirley Drive.

Miscellaneous

  • Leaving the scene of an accident was reported.
  • Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on William Street.
  • Failure to possess or display rabies tag was reported on South Sprigg Street.

JACKSON

Jackson Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • John Mitchell, 42, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while driver's license suspended/revoked and possession of controlled substance.
  • Brandon Hall, 20, of Marble Hill, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of stealing.
  • Tammy Peeler, 43, of Chaffee, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of armed criminal action, assault and unlawful use of a weapon.
  • Alexus Bonney, 24, of Jackson was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant.

DWIs

  • Adam Wachter, 41, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, speeding, failure to use turn signal and following too closely.

Miscellaneous

  • Property damage was reported in the 900 block of West Independence Street.
  • Trespassing was reported in the 900 block of Old Cape Road.
  • Trespassing was reported in the 800 block of Dorothy Drive.
Police/Fire Reports

