Police report 9-27-23

CAPE GIRARDEAU
Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
- Resisting/interfering with arrest, detention or stop and a warrant arrest were reported on South Sprigg Street.
- A warrant arrest was reported on South Sprigg Street.
- A warrant arrest was reported on South Sprigg Street.
- A warrant arrest was reported on Hopper Road.
- A warrant arrest was reported on Shirley Drive.
Miscellaneous
- Leaving the scene of an accident was reported.
- Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on William Street.
- Failure to possess or display rabies tag was reported on South Sprigg Street.
JACKSON
Jackson Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
- John Mitchell, 42, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while driver's license suspended/revoked and possession of controlled substance.
- Brandon Hall, 20, of Marble Hill, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of stealing.
- Tammy Peeler, 43, of Chaffee, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of armed criminal action, assault and unlawful use of a weapon.
- Alexus Bonney, 24, of Jackson was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant.
DWIs
- Adam Wachter, 41, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, speeding, failure to use turn signal and following too closely.
Miscellaneous
- Property damage was reported in the 900 block of West Independence Street.
- Trespassing was reported in the 900 block of Old Cape Road.
- Trespassing was reported in the 800 block of Dorothy Drive.