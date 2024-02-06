Police report 9-27-22

CAPE GIRARDEAU
Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
- A warrant arrest was reported.
- A warrant arrest was reported.
- A warrant arrest was reported on Shawnee Parkway.
- A Stoddard County, Missouri, warrant arrest was reported on North Pind Wood Lane.
- A warrant arrest was reported.
- First-degree domestic assault and weapon violation were reported on Penrod Place.
- A warrant arrest was reported on Normal Avenue.
Assaults
- Fourth-degree assault was reported on Morgan Oak Street.
- Third-degree domestic assault was reported on North Sprigg Street.
- Assault was reported on Delwin Street.
- Second-degree assault and leaving the scene of an accident were reported on North Spanish Street.
- Third-degree assault and first-degree trespassing were reported on South Henderson Avenue.
- Fourth-degree assault and third-degree assault were reported on Normal Avenue.
Thefts
- Theft was reported.
- Shoplifting was reported on William Street.
- Theft was reported on Albert Street.
- First-degree robbery and assault was reported.
- Theft of a vehicle was reported on Lear Drive.
- Second-degree burglary was reported on Napa Circle.
- Theft of a vehicle was reported on Bellevue Street.
Miscellaneous
- Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, delivery or possession of a controlled substance at a county/private correctional center except with a written prescription, possession of a controlled substance and failure to maintain financial responsibility/insurance were reported.
- Driving while revoked/suspended was reported on South Henderson Avenue.
- Second-degree murder was reported on William Street.
- Fraud was reported on Fox Hollow Drive.
- Weapon violation was reported on North Ellis Street.
- Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on North Henderson Avenue.
- Property damage was reported on South Ellis Street.
- Counterfeit money was reported on South Lorimier Street.
- Unlawful use of a weapon, discharging into home, motor vehicle or other transportation method were reported on North Frederick Street.
- Resisting arrest/detention/stop by fleeing, creating a substantial risk of serious injury/death to any person were reported on South West End Boulevard.
- Possession of a controlled substance and resisting/interfering with arrest for a felony were reported on North Pind Wood Lane.
- Leaving the scene of an accident was reported.
JACKSON
Jackson Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
- Nilen Sharkey, 18, of Sikeston, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of failure to signal when turning, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Darius Pullen, 23, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant.
DWIs
- Zion Ketcherside, 19, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with defective equipment.
- Sarah Gremaud, 23, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, failure to drive on right half of roadway and speeding
- Dalen Vance, 24, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, failure to drive in single lane and speeding.
Assaults
- Assault was reported in the 300 block of South Missouri Street.
Thefts
- Theft was reported in the 700 block of Highland Drive.
- Theft was reported in the 100 block of South West Lane.
- Theft was reported in the 500 block of East Washington Street.
- Theft was reported in the 600 block of East Jefferson Street.
- Burglary was reported in the 200 block of North Oak Hill Road.
Miscellaneous
- Fraud was reported in the 400 block of West Independence Street.
- Fraud reported in the 4100 block of Old Cape Road.