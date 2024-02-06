Police report 9-27-22

CAPE GIRARDEAU

Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

A warrant arrest was reported on Normal Avenue.

First-degree domestic assault and weapon violation were reported on Penrod Place.

A Stoddard County, Missouri, warrant arrest was reported on North Pind Wood Lane.

A warrant arrest was reported on Shawnee Parkway.

Assaults

Fourth-degree assault and third-degree assault were reported on Normal Avenue.

Third-degree assault and first-degree trespassing were reported on South Henderson Avenue.

Second-degree assault and leaving the scene of an accident were reported on North Spanish Street.

Assault was reported on Delwin Street.

Third-degree domestic assault was reported on North Sprigg Street.

Fourth-degree assault was reported on Morgan Oak Street.

Thefts

Theft of a vehicle was reported on Bellevue Street.

Second-degree burglary was reported on Napa Circle.

Theft of a vehicle was reported on Lear Drive.

First-degree robbery and assault was reported.

Theft was reported on Albert Street.

Shoplifting was reported on William Street.

Miscellaneous

Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, delivery or possession of a controlled substance at a county/private correctional center except with a written prescription, possession of a controlled substance and failure to maintain financial responsibility/insurance were reported.

Driving while revoked/suspended was reported on South Henderson Avenue.

Second-degree murder was reported on William Street.

Fraud was reported on Fox Hollow Drive.

Weapon violation was reported on North Ellis Street.

Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on North Henderson Avenue.

Property damage was reported on South Ellis Street.

Counterfeit money was reported on South Lorimier Street.

Unlawful use of a weapon, discharging into home, motor vehicle or other transportation method were reported on North Frederick Street.

Resisting arrest/detention/stop by fleeing, creating a substantial risk of serious injury/death to any person were reported on South West End Boulevard.

Possession of a controlled substance and resisting/interfering with arrest for a felony were reported on North Pind Wood Lane.