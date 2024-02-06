All sections
September 27, 2022

Police report 9-27-22

CAPE GIRARDEAU Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt. Arrests n A warrant arrest was reported. n A warrant arrest was reported. n A warrant arrest was reported on Shawnee Parkway. n A Stoddard County, Missouri, warrant arrest was reported on North Pind Wood Lane...

CAPE GIRARDEAU

Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • A warrant arrest was reported.
  • A warrant arrest was reported.
  • A warrant arrest was reported on Shawnee Parkway.
  • A Stoddard County, Missouri, warrant arrest was reported on North Pind Wood Lane.
  • A warrant arrest was reported.
  • First-degree domestic assault and weapon violation were reported on Penrod Place.
  • A warrant arrest was reported on Normal Avenue.

Assaults

  • Fourth-degree assault was reported on Morgan Oak Street.
  • Third-degree domestic assault was reported on North Sprigg Street.
  • Assault was reported on Delwin Street.
  • Second-degree assault and leaving the scene of an accident were reported on North Spanish Street.
  • Third-degree assault and first-degree trespassing were reported on South Henderson Avenue.
  • Fourth-degree assault and third-degree assault were reported on Normal Avenue.

Thefts

  • Theft was reported.
  • Shoplifting was reported on William Street.
  • Theft was reported on Albert Street.
  • First-degree robbery and assault was reported.
  • Theft of a vehicle was reported on Lear Drive.
  • Second-degree burglary was reported on Napa Circle.
  • Theft of a vehicle was reported on Bellevue Street.

Miscellaneous

  • Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, delivery or possession of a controlled substance at a county/private correctional center except with a written prescription, possession of a controlled substance and failure to maintain financial responsibility/insurance were reported.
  • Driving while revoked/suspended was reported on South Henderson Avenue.
  • Second-degree murder was reported on William Street.
  • Fraud was reported on Fox Hollow Drive.
  • Weapon violation was reported on North Ellis Street.
  • Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on North Henderson Avenue.
  • Property damage was reported on South Ellis Street.
  • Counterfeit money was reported on South Lorimier Street.
  • Unlawful use of a weapon, discharging into home, motor vehicle or other transportation method were reported on North Frederick Street.
  • Resisting arrest/detention/stop by fleeing, creating a substantial risk of serious injury/death to any person were reported on South West End Boulevard.
  • Possession of a controlled substance and resisting/interfering with arrest for a felony were reported on North Pind Wood Lane.
  • Leaving the scene of an accident was reported.

JACKSON

Jackson Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • Nilen Sharkey, 18, of Sikeston, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of failure to signal when turning, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
  • Darius Pullen, 23, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant.

DWIs

  • Zion Ketcherside, 19, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with defective equipment.
  • Sarah Gremaud, 23, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, failure to drive on right half of roadway and speeding
  • Dalen Vance, 24, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, failure to drive in single lane and speeding.

Assaults

  • Assault was reported in the 300 block of South Missouri Street.
  • Assault was reported in the 300 block of South Missouri Street.

Thefts

  • Theft was reported in the 700 block of Highland Drive.
  • Theft was reported in the 100 block of South West Lane.
  • Theft was reported in the 500 block of East Washington Street.
  • Theft was reported in the 600 block of East Jefferson Street.
  • Burglary was reported in the 200 block of North Oak Hill Road.

Miscellaneous

  • Fraud was reported in the 400 block of West Independence Street.
  • Fraud reported in the 4100 block of Old Cape Road.
