September 26, 2023

Police report 9-26-23

CAPE GIRARDEAU

Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guild

Arrests

  • A warrant arrest was reported.
  • A warrant arrest was reported on Broadway.
  • A warrant arrest and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia were reported on Broadway.
  • A warrant arrest was reported on North Kingshighway.
  • A warrant arrest was reported on Independence Street.
  • A warrant arrest was reported on South Sprigg Street.
  • A warrant arrest was reported on Broadway.
  • A warrant arrest was reported on Themis Street.
  • A warrant arrest was reported on South Middle Street.
  • A warrant arrest was reported on South Middle Street.
  • A warrant arrest was reported on South Mount Auburn Road.
  • A warrant arrest was reported on Broadway.
  • A warrant arrest was reported on South Benton Street.

Assaults

  • Assault was reported on South Sprigg Street.
  • Fourth-degree assault was reported on Masters Drive.
DWIs

  • Driving while intoxicated was reported on North Kingshighway.
  • Driving while intoxicated, driving wrong direction on highway, operating a motor vehicle in careless and imprudent manner and failure to maintain financial responsibility/insurance were reported.
  • Driving while intoxicated was reported on South Frederick Street.

Thefts

  • Stealing and fraudulent use of a credit/debit device were reported.
  • Second-degree burglary and theft from a building were reported on Bloomfield Street.

Miscellaneous

  • Property damage was reported on William Street.
  • Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on North Kingshighway.
  • First-degree trespassing was reported on Whitener Street.
  • Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on Gordonville Road.
  • Intoxicated person was reported on North Main Street.
  • First-degree trespassing was reported on South Sprigg Street.
  • First-degree trespassing was reported on South Sprigg Street.
  • Driving while revoked/suspended was reported on South Benton Street.
  • Second-degree property damage was reported on Clark Avenue.
  • Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on Aspen Drive.
  • Property damage was reported on North Henderson Avenue.
  • Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, manufacturing a controlled substance, failure to drive on right half of roadway and driving while revoked/suspended were reported on South Middle Street.
  • Misrepresentation of age was reported on Broadway.
  • Shots fired, tampering with physical evidence in felony prosecution, resisting/interfering with arrest for a felony, unlawful use of a weapon and possession of a loaded weapon while intoxicated were reported on Aquamsi Street.
  • Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on Dorothy Street.
  • Second-degree property damage was reported on Clark Avenue.
  • Leaving the scene of an accident, property damage and driving while revoked/suspended were reported on North Kingshighway.
  • Unlawful use of a weapon and shots fired were reported.
  • Shots fired and unlawful use of a weapon were reported on Themis Street.
  • Failure to yield to emergency vehicle was reported on North Kingshighway.
  • Leaving the scene of an accident, no operator's license, failure to retain financial responsibility and leaving the scene of an accident were reported on South Ellis Street.
  • Tampering with physical evidence in felony prosecution, resisting/interfering with arrest, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and delivery of a controlled substance were reported on South Benton Street.
Police/Fire Reports

