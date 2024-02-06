Police report 9-26-23

CAPE GIRARDEAU
Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guild
Arrests
- A warrant arrest was reported.
- A warrant arrest was reported on Broadway.
- A warrant arrest and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia were reported on Broadway.
- A warrant arrest was reported on North Kingshighway.
- A warrant arrest was reported on Independence Street.
- A warrant arrest was reported on South Sprigg Street.
- A warrant arrest was reported on Broadway.
- A warrant arrest was reported on Themis Street.
- A warrant arrest was reported on South Middle Street.
- A warrant arrest was reported on South Middle Street.
- A warrant arrest was reported on South Mount Auburn Road.
- A warrant arrest was reported on Broadway.
- A warrant arrest was reported on South Benton Street.
Assaults
- Assault was reported on South Sprigg Street.
- Fourth-degree assault was reported on Masters Drive.