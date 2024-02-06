Police report 9-25-22

CAPE GIRARDEAU
Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
- A warrant arrest was reported on William Street.
- A warrant arrest was reported on North Park Avenue.
Assaults
- Fourth-degree assault and resisting/interfering with arrest, detention or stop were reported on Whitener Street.
- Third-degree domestic assault was reported on Jonquil Lane.
DWI
- Driving while intoxicated, violating steady signal and failure to yield were reported on Parkview Drive.
Thefts
- Shoplifting was reported on William Street.
- Shoplifting was reported on South Kingshighway.
- Burglary was reported on South Kingshighway.
- Theft from a motor vehicle was reported on South Mount Auburn Road.
- Theft from a motor vehicle was reported on Percy Drive.
- Stealing was reported on South Henderson Avenue.
Miscellaneous
- Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on North Spanish Street.
- Fraudulent use of a credit/debit device was reported.
- Property damage was reported on South Spanish Street.
- Unlawful use of a weapon and shooting at/from motor vehicle at person, motor vehicle or building.
- Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on Tower Ridge.
- Driving while revoked/suspended was reported on Park Drive.
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY
Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office responded to the following calls. Arrest does not imply guilt.
Arrests
- John R. Wigley, 40, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for possession of a controlled substance.
- Breanna R. Rucker, 23, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of third-degree domestic assault.
- Travis D. Ray, 36, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Massac County, Illinois, warrant for failure to appear for driving while revoked.
- Jayelyn Z. Rivers, 20, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Probation and Parole warrant for parole violation for delivery or possession of a weapon at county jail.
- Brian S. Perry, 56, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for no seatbelt.
- Corey A. Frazier, 27, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Jackson County, Illinois, warrant for unlawful delivery of a controlled substance.
- Trent J. Ray, 33, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.