All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
September 24, 2022

Police report 9-25-22

CAPE GIRARDEAU Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt. Arrests n A warrant arrest was reported on William Street. n A warrant arrest was reported on North Park Avenue. Assaults n Fourth-degree assault and resisting/interfering with arrest, detention or stop were reported on Whitener Street...

CAPE GIRARDEAU

Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • A warrant arrest was reported on William Street.
  • A warrant arrest was reported on North Park Avenue.

Assaults

  • Fourth-degree assault and resisting/interfering with arrest, detention or stop were reported on Whitener Street.
  • Third-degree domestic assault was reported on Jonquil Lane.

DWI

  • Driving while intoxicated, violating steady signal and failure to yield were reported on Parkview Drive.
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Thefts

  • Shoplifting was reported on William Street.
  • Shoplifting was reported on William Street.
  • Shoplifting was reported on South Kingshighway.
  • Burglary was reported on South Kingshighway.
  • Theft from a motor vehicle was reported on South Mount Auburn Road.
  • Theft from a motor vehicle was reported on Percy Drive.
  • Stealing was reported on South Henderson Avenue.
  • theft from a vehicle was reported.

Miscellaneous

  • Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on North Spanish Street.
  • Fraudulent use of a credit/debit device was reported.
  • Property damage was reported on South Spanish Street.
  • Unlawful use of a weapon and shooting at/from motor vehicle at person, motor vehicle or building.
  • Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on Tower Ridge.
  • Driving while revoked/suspended was reported on Park Drive.

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY

Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office responded to the following calls. Arrest does not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • John R. Wigley, 40, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for possession of a controlled substance.
  • Breanna R. Rucker, 23, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of third-degree domestic assault.
  • Travis D. Ray, 36, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Massac County, Illinois, warrant for failure to appear for driving while revoked.
  • Jayelyn Z. Rivers, 20, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Probation and Parole warrant for parole violation for delivery or possession of a weapon at county jail.
  • Brian S. Perry, 56, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for no seatbelt.
  • Corey A. Frazier, 27, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Jackson County, Illinois, warrant for unlawful delivery of a controlled substance.
  • Trent J. Ray, 33, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.
Story Tags
Police/Fire Reports

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Police/Fire ReportsJune 6
Fire report 6-6-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 6
Police report 6-6-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 5
Police report 6-5-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 5
Fire report 6-5-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 4
Police report 6-4-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 4
Fire report 6-4-24
Police/Fire ReportsMay 31
Police report 5-31-24
Police/Fire ReportsMay 31
Fire report 5-31-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy