RecordsSeptember 24, 2024
Police report 9-24-24
Cape Girardeau Police Log: Multiple warrant arrests, assault, burglary on William St, thefts across Bellevue and Silver Springs, trespassing, hit-and-run on William St, property damage, and arson on Bloomfield.
story image illustation

CAPE GIRARDEAU

Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

• A warrant arrest was reported.

• A warrant arrest was reported on William Street.

• A warrant arrest was reported.

• A warrant arrest was reported on South Lorimier Street.

• A warrant arrest was reported on South Lorimier Street.

Assault

• Assault was reported.

Thefts

• Burglary was reported on William Street.

• Theft was reported on Bellevue Street.

• Theft was reported on South Silver Springs Road.

• Theft was reported.

Miscellaneous

• Trespassing was reported on South Ellis Street.

• Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on William Street.

• Property damage was reported on Broadway.

• Arson was reported on Bloomfield Street.

JACKSON

The Jackson Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

• Brian Biri, 45, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of displaying plates of another, seat-belt violation, operating a motor vehicle while driver’s license suspended/revoked, failure to display plates, failure to register motor vehicle, possession of controlled substance, receiving stolen property and possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Darius Pullen, 25, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on two Jackson warrants.

• John Nunnery, 46, of Marble Hill was arrested on suspicion of stealing.

• Nathan Miller, 43, of Jackson was arrested on two Cape Girardeau warrants.

• Samuel Sparks, 66, of Carbondale, Illinois, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant.

DWIs

• Jimmy Seabaugh, 44, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, operating a motor vehicle while driver’s license expired and operating a motor vehicle with no tail lights.

• Michael Bievenue, 32, of Scott City was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle while driver’s license suspended/revoked.

Theft

• Theft was reported in the 500 block of North Donna Drive.

• Trespassing was reported in the 1400 block of West Jackson Boulevard.

• Property damage was reported in the area of Parkview Street and Hubble Ford.

