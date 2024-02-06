Police report 9-24-23

CAPE GIRARDEAU
Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls.
Arrests
- A warrant arrest was reported.
Assaults
- Assault was reported on South Pacific Street.
- Fourth-degree assault was reported on South Lorimier Street.
- Second-degree domestic assault, resisting/interfering with arrest for a felony, armed criminal action, unlawful use of a weapon and first-degree trespassing were reported on Louis Street.
Thefts
- Shoplifting was reported on North Kingshighway.
- Second-degree burglary was reported.
- Shoplifting was reported on William Street.
Miscellaneous
- Allowing unlicensed driver to drive was reported on Hawthorne Road.
- Possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, first-degree trespassing, resisting/interfering with arrest for a felony, delivery or possession of a controlled substance at a county/private jail/correctional center and tampering with physical evidence were reported on Linden Street.
- Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on Bloomfield Road.
- Unlawful use of a weapon and first-degree property damage were reported on Maple Street.
- First-degree trespassing was reported on South Sprigg Street.
- Improper lane usage and careful, prudent operation required were reported on Independence Street.
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY
Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
- Brandon S. Umfleet, 46, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Missouri Parole Board warrant for parole violation for possession of A controlled substance and first-degree stalking.
- Edwin R. Desoyner, 59 of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Missouri Board of Probation and Parole warrant for probation violation for unlawful use of a weapon.
- Zander L. Ackerman, 22, of Jackson was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for probation violation for possession of A controlled substance.
- Daniel B. Kinder, 18, of Jonesboro, Illinois, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for second-degree property damage.
- Gene C. Summers, 44, of Delta was arrested on suspicion of third-degree assault.
- Austin D. Weissinger, 29, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of resisting arrest, first-degree property damage and a Missouri Parole Board warrant for stealing a motor vehicle.
- Quentin L. Ledbetter, 25, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for driving while revoked/suspended.