Police report 9-22-19

Miscellaneus

Possession of controlled substance and drug paraphernalia were reported in the 2300 block of North Kingshighway. Suspect was taken into custody.

Possession of controlled substance and drug paraphernalia were reported in the 2300 block of North Kingshighway. Suspect was taken into custody.

Property damage was reported in the 400 block of Siemers Drive.

Property damage was reported in the 400 block of Siemers Drive.

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY

The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

Anthony J. Grojean II, 33, of Chaffee, Missouri, was arrested on two Cape Girardeau County warrants for failure to appear for exceeding the posted speed limit and a seatbelt violation.

Nathan T. Oxley, 35, of Jackson was arrested on an Alexander County, Illinois, warrant for failure to appear for unlawful possession of methamphetamine.

Kevin D. Dudley Jr., 42, of Scott City was arrested on suspicion of driving while revoked/driving while suspended.

Kendra N. Kennedy, 24, of Scott City was arrested on suspicion of driving while revoked/driving while suspended and on a Scott County warrant for driving while revoked.

April S. House, 27, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of unlawful use of a weapon.

Duane E. Haffner, 35, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of unlawful use of a weapon and unlawful possession of a firearm.

Rhonye D. Lincoln, 32, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of operating a vehicle on highway without a valid license, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

Daniel D. Boren, 32, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of driving while revoked/driving while suspended.

Michael R. Terrell, 54, of Silva, Missouri, was arrested a Cape Girardeau County warrant for a probation violation for manufacturing 35 grams or less of marijuana.

William E. Parsons, 18, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less.

Maranda A. Evans, 32, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for stealing.

Parker G. Dobbs, 18, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of driving while revoked/driving while suspended.