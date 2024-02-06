Police report 9-22-19

CAPE GIRARDEAU
The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items.
Assaults
- Assault was reported in the 900 block of South Ellis Street.
- Assault was reported in the 300 block of South Sprigg Street. Suspect was taken into custody.
- Assault was reported in the 400 block of Kiwanis Drive. Suspect was taken into custody.
Thefts
- Stealing and trespassing were reported in the 2000 block of Corporate Circle.
- Theft was reported in the 200 block of North Sprigg Street.
- Theft was reported in the 300 block of South Spanish Street.
- Theft was reported in the 3000 William Street.
Miscellaneus
- Property damage was reported in the 400 block of Siemers Drive.
- Possession of controlled substance and drug paraphernalia were reported in the 2300 block of North Kingshighway. Suspect was taken into custody.
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY
The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
- Anthony J. Grojean II, 33, of Chaffee, Missouri, was arrested on two Cape Girardeau County warrants for failure to appear for exceeding the posted speed limit and a seatbelt violation.
- Nathan T. Oxley, 35, of Jackson was arrested on an Alexander County, Illinois, warrant for failure to appear for unlawful possession of methamphetamine.
- Kevin D. Dudley Jr., 42, of Scott City was arrested on suspicion of driving while revoked/driving while suspended.
- Kendra N. Kennedy, 24, of Scott City was arrested on suspicion of driving while revoked/driving while suspended and on a Scott County warrant for driving while revoked.
- April S. House, 27, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of unlawful use of a weapon.
- Duane E. Haffner, 35, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of unlawful use of a weapon and unlawful possession of a firearm.
- Rhonye D. Lincoln, 32, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of operating a vehicle on highway without a valid license, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.
- Daniel D. Boren, 32, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of driving while revoked/driving while suspended.
- Michael R. Terrell, 54, of Silva, Missouri, was arrested a Cape Girardeau County warrant for a probation violation for manufacturing 35 grams or less of marijuana.
- William E. Parsons, 18, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less.
- Maranda A. Evans, 32, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for stealing.
- Parker G. Dobbs, 18, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of driving while revoked/driving while suspended.
- Sarah J. Presley, 33, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for a probation violation for driving while intoxicated and leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident.