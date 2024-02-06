Police report 9-21-24

• Leaving the scene of an accident was reported.

• Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on Broadway.

• Fraud was reported.

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY

Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

• Bailey J. Hampton, 31, of Scott City was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for faiilure to appear for failure to register motor vehicle and no insurance.

• James R. Mize, 59, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of second-degree domestic assault.

• Ashley D. Eigenbrod, 34, of Jackson was arrested on two Cape Girardeau County warrants for probation violation for two counts of possession of a controlled substance.

• Casey C. Forester, 43, of Farmington was arrested on suspicion of second-degree trafficking drugs and a Probation and Parole warrant for parole violation for stealing.

• Megan E. Hengst, 43, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau Police Department warrant for animal at large and a Scott County warrant for failure to appear for forgery.

• Anthony T. Harris, 30, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on an Indianapolis, Indiana, warrant for felony in possesion of a firearm.

• Keithy D, Carter, 31, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for unlawful possesion of a firearm.

• John W. Graham, 45, of New Madrid was arrested on suspicion of second-degree burglary and stealing.

• Joshua D. Collins, 37, of Bloomfield was arrested on two Sikeston Department of Public Safety warrants for failure to appear for no seatbelt and failure to appear for contempt of court for obstructing police.

• Derrick T. Hall Jr., 25, of Sikeston was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for probation violation for stealing.

• Carlie K. McCauley, 33, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of operating motor vehicle on highway without valid license.