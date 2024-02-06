All sections
September 21, 2022

Police report 9-21-22

CAPE GIRARDEAU Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.

CAPE GIRARDEAU

Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • A warrant arrest was reported on Cape Meadows Circle.
  • A warrant arrest was reported on North High Street.
  • A warrant arrest for failure to appear was reported on North Fountain Street.
  • A warrant arrest was reported on Independence Street.

Assaults

  • Third-degree domestic assault was reported on North Pind Wood Lane.
  • Fourth-degree domestic assault was reported on Broadway.
  • Third-degree domestic assault and resisting/interfering with arrest, detention or stop were reported on South Ellis Street.
  • Assault was reported.
  • Third-degree domestic assault was reported on North Fountain Street.
  • Theft was reported on North Main Street.
  • Theft was reported on Marie Street.

DWI

  • Driving while intoxicated and leaving the scene of an accident were reported on North Kingshighway.

Thefts

  • Second-degree burglary was reported on Bloomfield Street.
  • Theft from a vehicle was reported on Whitener Street.
  • Theft was reported on North Sprigg Street.
  • Theft of motor vehicle/aircraft/watercraft was reported on Louis Street.
  • Burglary and first-degree property damage were reported on New Madrid Street.
  • Theft from a vehicle was reported on Lowes Drive.
Miscellaneous

  • Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on South Kingshighway.
  • Property damage was reported on Whitener Street.
  • Shots fired, second-degree property damage and unlawful use of a weapon, discharging along highway or into outbuilding were reported on College Street.
  • Resisting/interfering with arrest was reported on North Lorimier Street.
  • Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on North Henderson Avenue.
  • Property damage was reported on William Street.
  • Second-degree property damage was reported on South Frederick Street.
  • Tampering with physical evidence in felony prosecution, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting/interfering with arrest, detention or stop and possession of a controlled substance were reported on Independence Street.

JACKSON

Jackson Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • Melanie Prichard, 35, of Jackson was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant.
  • Shermaine Jones, 30, of Jackson was arrested on a Newton County, Missouri, warrant.
  • Zachary Carpentier, 30, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of burglary, domestic assault and kidnapping.

Thefts

  • Theft was reported in the area of West Jackson Boulevard.
  • Theft was reported in the 1100 block of Apache Avenue.
  • Theft was reported in the 1100 block of Shawnee Avenue.

Miscellaneous

  • Property damage was reported in the 2300 block of St. Andrews Court.
  • Property damage was reported in the 400 block of East Jackson Boulevard.
Police/Fire Reports

