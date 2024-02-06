Police report 9-21-22

CAPE GIRARDEAU
Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
- A warrant arrest was reported on Cape Meadows Circle.
- A warrant arrest was reported on North High Street.
- A warrant arrest for failure to appear was reported on North Fountain Street.
- A warrant arrest was reported on Independence Street.
Assaults
- Third-degree domestic assault was reported on North Pind Wood Lane.
- Fourth-degree domestic assault was reported on Broadway.
- Third-degree domestic assault and resisting/interfering with arrest, detention or stop were reported on South Ellis Street.
- Assault was reported.
- Third-degree domestic assault was reported on North Fountain Street.
- Theft was reported on North Main Street.
- Theft was reported on Marie Street.
DWI
- Driving while intoxicated and leaving the scene of an accident were reported on North Kingshighway.
Thefts
- Second-degree burglary was reported on Bloomfield Street.
- Theft from a vehicle was reported on Whitener Street.
- Theft was reported on North Sprigg Street.
- Theft of motor vehicle/aircraft/watercraft was reported on Louis Street.
- Burglary and first-degree property damage were reported on New Madrid Street.
- Theft from a vehicle was reported on Lowes Drive.
Miscellaneous
- Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on South Kingshighway.
- Property damage was reported on Whitener Street.
- Shots fired, second-degree property damage and unlawful use of a weapon, discharging along highway or into outbuilding were reported on College Street.
- Resisting/interfering with arrest was reported on North Lorimier Street.
- Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on North Henderson Avenue.
- Property damage was reported on William Street.
- Second-degree property damage was reported on South Frederick Street.
- Tampering with physical evidence in felony prosecution, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting/interfering with arrest, detention or stop and possession of a controlled substance were reported on Independence Street.
JACKSON
Jackson Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
- Melanie Prichard, 35, of Jackson was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant.
- Shermaine Jones, 30, of Jackson was arrested on a Newton County, Missouri, warrant.
- Zachary Carpentier, 30, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of burglary, domestic assault and kidnapping.
Thefts
- Theft was reported in the area of West Jackson Boulevard.
- Theft was reported in the 1100 block of Apache Avenue.
- Theft was reported in the 1100 block of Shawnee Avenue.
Miscellaneous
- Property damage was reported in the 2300 block of St. Andrews Court.
- Property damage was reported in the 400 block of East Jackson Boulevard.