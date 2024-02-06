All sections
September 20, 2023

Police report 9-20-23

CAPE GIRARDEAU

Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • A warrant arrest was reported.
  • A warrant arrest was reported on William Street.
  • A warrant arrest was reported on Terry Lane.
  • A warrant arrest was reported on William Street.

Assaults

  • Domestic disturbance was reported.
  • Third-degree assault was reported.
  • Assault was reported on South Ellis Street.
  • Assault was reported on South Sprigg Street.
  • Third-degree assault was reported on South Sprigg Street.

Thefts

  • Second-degree burglary, theft from a building and second-degree property damage were reported on Montgomery Street.
  • Theft of a motor vehicle/aircraft/watercraft was reported on Whitelaw Lane.
  • Stealing, possession of a controlled substance and possession of counterfeit money were reported on South Kingshighway.
  • Second-degree burglary and theft from a building were reported on South Pacific Street.

Miscellaneous

  • Shots fired was reported on South Ellis Street.
  • Forgery was reported on South Broadview Street.
JACKSON

Jackson Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • Chastidy Russo, 50, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of leaving scene of an accident.
  • Darrell McIntyre, 44, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of speeding and possession of a controlled substance.
  • Jordan Lawrence, 32, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while driver's license suspended/revoked and arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant.

Assault

  • Assault was reported in the 300 block of North Farmington Road.

Thefts

  • Theft was reported in the 300 block of East Jackson Boulevard.
  • Theft reported in the 500 block of East Deerwood Drive.

Miscellaneous

  • Fraud was reported in the 200 block of West Vale Drive.
