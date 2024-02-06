Police report 9-20-23

CAPE GIRARDEAU
Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
- A warrant arrest was reported.
- A warrant arrest was reported on William Street.
- A warrant arrest was reported on Terry Lane.
- A warrant arrest was reported on William Street.
Assaults
- Domestic disturbance was reported.
- Third-degree assault was reported.
- Assault was reported on South Ellis Street.
- Assault was reported on South Sprigg Street.
- Third-degree assault was reported on South Sprigg Street.
Thefts
- Second-degree burglary, theft from a building and second-degree property damage were reported on Montgomery Street.
- Theft of a motor vehicle/aircraft/watercraft was reported on Whitelaw Lane.
- Stealing, possession of a controlled substance and possession of counterfeit money were reported on South Kingshighway.
- Second-degree burglary and theft from a building were reported on South Pacific Street.
Miscellaneous
- Shots fired was reported on South Ellis Street.
- Forgery was reported on South Broadview Street.
JACKSON
Jackson Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
- Chastidy Russo, 50, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of leaving scene of an accident.
- Darrell McIntyre, 44, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of speeding and possession of a controlled substance.
- Jordan Lawrence, 32, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while driver's license suspended/revoked and arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant.
Assault
- Assault was reported in the 300 block of North Farmington Road.
Thefts
- Theft was reported in the 300 block of East Jackson Boulevard.
- Theft reported in the 500 block of East Deerwood Drive.
Miscellaneous
- Fraud was reported in the 200 block of West Vale Drive.