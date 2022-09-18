Police report 9-18-22

Theft of firearm/explosive weapon/ammonium nitrate and stealing of motor vehicle/aircraft/watercraft were reported on Centennial Drive.

Theft of motor vehicle/aircraft/watercraft was reported on Louis Street.

Theft was reported on Green Acres Drive.

Theft was reported on South Silver Springs Road.

Theft of motor vehicle/watercraft/aircraft was reported on Linden Street.

Stealing and fraud were reported on South Broadview Street.

Theft was reported on Timber Creek Drive.

Shoplifting was reported on Independence Street.

Miscellaneous

Second-degree harassment was reported on Broadway.

Failure to appear was reported on South Kingshighway.

Property damage was reported on South Ellis Street.

Probation violation was reported on Walnut Street.

Shots fired, unlawful use of weapon and shooting at/from motor vehicle at person, motor vehicle or building were reported on Independence Street.

Littering by throwing trash from vehicle was reported on William Street.

Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on Independence Street.

Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on Watkins Drive.

Possession of a controlled substance was reported on North Spring Avenue.