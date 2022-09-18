Police report 9-18-22

CAPE GIRARDEAU
Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
- A warrant arrest was reported on South Sprigg Street.
Assaults
- Fourth-degree assault was reported on Olivia Drive.
- Fourth-degree domestic assault was reported on Independence Street.
Thefts
- Shoplifting was reported on Independence Street.
- Theft was reported on Timber Creek Drive.
- Stealing and fraud were reported on South Broadview Street.
- Theft of motor vehicle/watercraft/aircraft was reported on Linden Street.
- Theft was reported on South Silver Springs Road.
- Theft was reported on Green Acres Drive.
- Theft of motor vehicle/aircraft/watercraft was reported on Louis Street.
- Theft of firearm/explosive weapon/ammonium nitrate and stealing of motor vehicle/aircraft/watercraft were reported on Centennial Drive.
Miscellaneous
- Second-degree harassment was reported on Broadway.
- Failure to appear was reported on South Kingshighway.
- Property damage was reported on South Ellis Street.
- Probation violation was reported on Walnut Street.
- Shots fired, unlawful use of weapon and shooting at/from motor vehicle at person, motor vehicle or building were reported on Independence Street.
- Littering by throwing trash from vehicle was reported on William Street.
- Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on Independence Street.
- Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on Watkins Drive.
- Possession of a controlled substance was reported on North Spring Avenue.
- Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance were reported.
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY
Arrests
- Matthew R. Hobbs, 49, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of third-degree domestic assault.
- Garry W. Masters II, 42, of Marble Hill, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of driving while revoked/suspended and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.