All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
September 17, 2022

Police report 9-18-22

CAPE GIRARDEAU Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt. Arrests n A warrant arrest was reported on South Sprigg Street. n A warrant arrest was reported on South Sprigg Street. Assaults n Fourth-degree assault was reported on Olivia Drive...

CAPE GIRARDEAU

Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • A warrant arrest was reported on South Sprigg Street.
  • A warrant arrest was reported on South Sprigg Street.

Assaults

  • Fourth-degree assault was reported on Olivia Drive.
  • Fourth-degree domestic assault was reported on Independence Street.

Thefts

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
  • Shoplifting was reported on Independence Street.
  • Theft was reported on Timber Creek Drive.
  • Stealing and fraud were reported on South Broadview Street.
  • Theft of motor vehicle/watercraft/aircraft was reported on Linden Street.
  • Theft was reported on South Silver Springs Road.
  • Theft was reported on Green Acres Drive.
  • Theft of motor vehicle/aircraft/watercraft was reported on Louis Street.
  • Theft of firearm/explosive weapon/ammonium nitrate and stealing of motor vehicle/aircraft/watercraft were reported on Centennial Drive.

Miscellaneous

  • Second-degree harassment was reported on Broadway.
  • Failure to appear was reported on South Kingshighway.
  • Property damage was reported on South Ellis Street.
  • Probation violation was reported on Walnut Street.
  • Shots fired, unlawful use of weapon and shooting at/from motor vehicle at person, motor vehicle or building were reported on Independence Street.
  • Littering by throwing trash from vehicle was reported on William Street.
  • Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on Independence Street.
  • Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on Watkins Drive.
  • Possession of a controlled substance was reported on North Spring Avenue.
  • Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance were reported.

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY

Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrest does not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • Matthew R. Hobbs, 49, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of third-degree domestic assault.
  • Garry W. Masters II, 42, of Marble Hill, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of driving while revoked/suspended and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Story Tags
Police/Fire Reports
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy