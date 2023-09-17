Police report 9-17-23

Miscellaneous

Property damage was reported on William Street.

Weapon violation was reported on Jefferson Avenue.

Ex parte or full-order protection violation was reported.

Second-degree property damage and first-degree trespassing were reported on North Fountain Street.

Tampering with physical evidence in felony prosecution and possession of a controlled substance were reported on Sheridan Drive.

Resisting/interfering with arrest for felony and driving while revoked/suspended was reported on Independence Street.

Fraud was reported on Broadway.

Leaving the scene of an accident and causing property damage exceeding $1,000 were reported on Broadway.

Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on South Mount Auburn Road.

Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on Rand Street.

Possession of controlled substance, failure to register motor vehicle/trailer annually with director of revenue and failure to have two approved/properly mounted/visible reflectors on rear of motor vehicle were reported on South Sprigg Street.