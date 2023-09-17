Police report 9-17-23

CAPE GIRARDEAU
Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
- A warrant arrest was reported on South Mount Auburn Road.
- A warrant arrest was reported on Sheridan Drive.
- A warrant arrest was reported on Nash Road.
- A warrant arrest, probation/parole violation and resisting/interfering with arrest for a felony were reported on William Street.
- A warrant arrest was reported on North Kingshighway.
- A warrant arrest for failure to appear was reported.
Assault
- Fourth-degree assault, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon were reported on Sheridan Drive.
Thefts
- Theft was reported.
Miscellaneous
- Property damage was reported on William Street.
- Weapon violation was reported on Jefferson Avenue.
- Ex parte or full-order protection violation was reported.
- Second-degree property damage and first-degree trespassing were reported on North Fountain Street.
- Tampering with physical evidence in felony prosecution and possession of a controlled substance were reported on Sheridan Drive.
- Resisting/interfering with arrest for felony and driving while revoked/suspended was reported on Independence Street.
- Fraud was reported on Broadway.
- Leaving the scene of an accident and causing property damage exceeding $1,000 were reported on Broadway.
- Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on South Mount Auburn Road.
- Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on Rand Street.
- Possession of controlled substance, failure to register motor vehicle/trailer annually with director of revenue and failure to have two approved/properly mounted/visible reflectors on rear of motor vehicle were reported on South Sprigg Street.
- Resisting//interfering with arrest, detention or stop and first-degree trespassing were reported on Cousin Street.
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY
Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
- Shelby J. Hovis, 32, of Farmington, Missouri, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for two counts of statutory rap and statutory sodomy.
- Cora L. Bode, 34, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for traffic violation of failure to register motor vehicle.
- Justin W. Jones, 40, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of driving while revoked/suspended and operating a vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner.
- Austen R. Gambill, 21, of Jackson was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for driving while revoked.
- Kenneth S. Cassell, 59, of Charleston, Missouri, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for second-degree sodomy.
- Garratt V. Landewee, 24, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for probation violation for driving while intoxicated.
- Christina M. Riegel, 38, of St. Charles, Missouri, was arrested on a St. Charles County, Missouri, warrant for furnishing pornographic material to minor, first-degree harassment and non-consensual dissemination of private sexual images.
- Elizabeth M. Ullman, 30, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for probation violation for possession of a controlled substance.
- Leo T. Steinbrenner II, 40, of Jackson was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for leaving the scene of an accident.
DWIs
- Emily M. Allphin, 21, of Pratt, Kansas, was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- Nicholas P. Niemczyk, 33, of Bell City, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated and knowingly operating a motor vehicle without operable license lamps and tail lamps.