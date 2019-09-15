Police report 9-15-19

CAPE GIRARDEAU
The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
- Richard Geiger, 44, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a warrant.
- Wednell Holder, 57, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a warrant.
- Alex Allison, 25, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of theft.
- Clintayzia Clark, 20, of Charleston, Missouri, was arrested on a warrant and on suspicion of making a false declaration.
Assaults
- Assault was reported in the 600 block of Hazel Drive.
- Assault was reported in the 100 block of South Benton Street.
Thefts
- Theft was reported at 121 S. Sprigg St.
- Theft was reported in the 700 block of North Sprigg Street.
Miscellaneous
- Property damage was reported in the 200 block of South Park Avenue.
- Wepons violation was reported at Green Acres Drive and Big Bend Road.
- Property damage was reported in the 300 block of Christine Street.
JACKSON
The Jackson Police Department released the following items. Arrest does not imply guilt.
Arrest
- Cheryl Cureton, 45, of Marquand, Missouri, was arrested on a Perry County warrant.
Theft
- Theft was reported in the 3000 block of East Jackson Boulevard.
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY
The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
- Aaron G. France, 18, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of second-degree burglary/stealing.
- Justin T. Long, 31, of Marble Hill, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of second-degree burglary, six counts, and stealing, eight counts.
- Jeffrey T. Washer, 53, of Jackson was arrested on a Butler County warrant for failure to appear for stealing.
- Michael D. Grant, 34, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of violating an order of protection for an adult.
- Howard S. Thomas, 44, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of driving while revoked/suspended.
- Crystal L. Dobbs, 42, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of driving while revoked/suspended.