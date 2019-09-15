All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding FormLetter to the EditorPaid Election Letter
blotterSeptember 14, 2019
Police report 9-15-19
CAPE GIRARDEAU The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt. Arrests n Richard Geiger, 44, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a warrant. n Wednell Holder, 57, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a warrant...

CAPE GIRARDEAU

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • Richard Geiger, 44, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a warrant.
  • Wednell Holder, 57, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a warrant.
  • Alex Allison, 25, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of theft.
  • Clintayzia Clark, 20, of Charleston, Missouri, was arrested on a warrant and on suspicion of making a false declaration.

Assaults

  • Assault was reported in the 600 block of Hazel Drive.
  • Assault was reported in the 100 block of South Benton Street.

Thefts

  • Theft was reported at 121 S. Sprigg St.
  • Theft was reported in the 700 block of North Sprigg Street.

Miscellaneous

  • Property damage was reported in the 200 block of South Park Avenue.
  • Wepons violation was reported at Green Acres Drive and Big Bend Road.
  • Property damage was reported in the 300 block of Christine Street.
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

JACKSON

The Jackson Police Department released the following items. Arrest does not imply guilt.

Arrest

  • Cheryl Cureton, 45, of Marquand, Missouri, was arrested on a Perry County warrant.

Theft

  • Theft was reported in the 3000 block of East Jackson Boulevard.

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY

The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • Aaron G. France, 18, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of second-degree burglary/stealing.
  • Justin T. Long, 31, of Marble Hill, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of second-degree burglary, six counts, and stealing, eight counts.
  • Jeffrey T. Washer, 53, of Jackson was arrested on a Butler County warrant for failure to appear for stealing.
  • Michael D. Grant, 34, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of violating an order of protection for an adult.
  • Howard S. Thomas, 44, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of driving while revoked/suspended.
  • Crystal L. Dobbs, 42, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of driving while revoked/suspended.
Story Tags
Police/Fire Reports

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

Check out our AI Policy. For story submissions, click here. If you have corrections or notes, use this link. Comments are coming soon with our new platform.

Related
blotterSep. 19
Fire report 9-19-24
blotterSep. 19
Police report 9-19-24
blotterSep. 18
Police report 9-18-24
blotterSep. 18
Fire report 9-18-24
blotterSep. 17
Police report 9-17-24
blotterSep. 17
Fire report 9-17-24
blotterSep. 14
Fire report 9-14-24
Police report 7-3-24
Police/Fire ReportsJuly 3
Police report 7-3-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy