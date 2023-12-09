Police report 9-12-23

CAPE GIRARDEAU
Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
- A warrant arrest was reported.
- A warrant arrest was reported.
- A warrant arrest was reported on South Sprigg Street.
- A warrant arrest was reported on Broadway.
Assaults
- Third-degree domestic assault was reported on Themis Street.
- Assault was reported on Green Acres Drive.
- Assault was reported on William Street.
- Third-degree domestic assault was reported on South Silver Springs Road.
- Assault was reported on Lions Way.
- Second-degree assault was reported.
- Fourth-degree domestic assault was reported on South Ranney Avenue.
- Third-degree domestic assault was reported on Village Drive.
Thefts
- Theft from a motor vehicle was reported on Morgan Oak Street.
- Theft was reported on Jefferson Avenue.
- Shoplifting was reported on North Kingshighway.
- Stealing from a motor vehicle was reported on Alta Vista Drive.
- Shoplifting was reported on William Street.
- Theft was reported on South Benton Street.
Miscellaneous
- Ex parte or full-order protection violation was reported on Independence Street.
- Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on Perryville Road.
- Identity theft or attempted identity theft was reported on Collins Mill Road.
- A fight was reported on Walnut Street.
- Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on North Sprigg Street.
- Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on Penny Avenue.
- Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on New Madrid Street.
- Second-degree property damage and unlawful use of a weapon were reported on Bloomfield Street.
- Property damage was reported on North Sprigg Street.
- Indecent exposure was reported on North Henderson Avenue.
- Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on Lions Way.
- Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on Hawthorne Road.
- Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on Emerald Street.
- Possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and tampering with physical evidence in felony prosecution were reported on South Sprigg Street.
JACKSON
Jackson Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
- Michael Hanebrink, 42, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of domestic assault.
- Christina Laminack, 27, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Richard Biller, 39, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of domestic assault and property damage.
- Matthew Umphlett, 33, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and unlawful use of weapon.
- Jason Ruebel, 43, of Buncomb, Illinois, was arrested on a Jackson warrant.
- Bobbi Shonka, 35, of Poplar Bluff, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of endangering welfare of a child and abuse or neglect of a child.
DWI
- Benjamin Patrick, 34, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
- Page Ward, 22 of Jackson, was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and failure to stop for stop sign.
Thefts
- Theft was reported in the 2900 block of East Jackson Boulevard.
- Theft was reported in the 400 block of North Russell Avenue.
- Theft was reported in the 100 block of North Shawnee Boulevard.
- Theft was reported in the 3000 block of East Jackson Boulevard.