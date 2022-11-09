All sections
September 10, 2022

Police report 9-11-22

CAPE GIRARDEAU Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt. Arrests n A warrant arrest was reported. n A warrant arrest was reported. n A warrant arrest was reported. n A warrant arrest was reported...

CAPE GIRARDEAU

Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • A warrant arrest was reported.
  • A warrant arrest was reported.
  • A warrant arrest was reported.
  • A warrant arrest was reported.
  • A warrant arrest was reported on Broadway.
  • A warrant arrest was reported on William Street.

Assaults

  • Fourth-degree domestic assault was reported on North Main Street.
  • Fourth-degree assault was reported on North Henderson Avenue.
  • Third-degree assault and unlawful use of a weapon were reported on South Hanover Street.
  • Third-degree assault and unlawful use of a weapon were reported on Rand Street.
  • Assault was reported on North Spring Avenue.
  • Second-degree domestic assault was reported on Village Drive.

DWI

  • Driving while intoxicated and resisting/interfering with arrest, detention or stop were reported on William Street.
Thefts

  • Theft was reported on Lions Way.
  • Theft was reported on North Middle Street.
  • Theft of a vehicle was reported on North Ellis Street.
  • Shoplifting was reported on South Mount Auburn Road.

Miscellaneous

  • Fraud was reported.
  • Failure to stop at a stop sign, failure to drive on right half of roadway when roadway was of sufficient width and resisting/interfering with arrest, detention or stop were reported on Bellevue Street.
  • Unlawful use of a weapon and shooting at/from a vehicle at person, motor vehicle or building were reported on South Sprigg Street.
  • Possession of controlled substance and improper registration were reported on Broadway.
  • Second-degree property damage was reported on Whitener Street.
  • No motor vehicle financial responsibility and following too close were reported on Bloomfield Street.
  • Unlawful use of weapon
  • Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on South Fountain Street.

CAPE GIRARDEAU CONTY

Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrest does not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • Yolanda P. Thompson, 42, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for stealing.
  • Terrelle T. Hulbert, 41, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for third-degree assault.
  • Misty R. McIntyre, 37, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of third-degree domestic assault.
  • Erin E. Phillips, 34, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to obey judge's orders for possession of A controlled substance and two counts of stealing.
  • Michael R. Crittenden, 19, of Chaffee, Missouri, was arrested on a Missouri Highway Patrol warrant for failure to appear for exceeding posted speed limit.
  • Shai D. Hathaway, 28, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of third-degree domestic assault.
  • Izaiah J. Turner, 18, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of fourth-degree domestic assault.
  • Jarissa M. Hamilton, 20, of Malden, Missouri, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for non-consensual dissemination of private sexual images.
  • Stephen E. Doud, 36, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Missouri Probation and Parole warrant for aggravated sexual battery (Kansas charge).
  • Dale T. Stevens, 39, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for possession of a controlled substance.
  • Billie J. Sager, 57, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Missouri Probation and Parole warrant for probation violation for third-degree assault.
  • William J. Dicus, 60, of Burfordville was arrested on a Cape Girardeau Police Department warrant for probation violation for first-degree trespassing.
  • Jason E. Maloney, Jr., 19, of Jackson was arrested on a Cape Girardeau Police Department warrant for probation violation for driving in careless and imprudent manner and exceeding the posted speed limit.
Police/Fire Reports

