Police report 9-11-22

CAPE GIRARDEAU
Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
- A warrant arrest was reported.
- A warrant arrest was reported.
- A warrant arrest was reported.
- A warrant arrest was reported.
- A warrant arrest was reported on Broadway.
- A warrant arrest was reported on William Street.
Assaults
- Fourth-degree domestic assault was reported on North Main Street.
- Fourth-degree assault was reported on North Henderson Avenue.
- Third-degree assault and unlawful use of a weapon were reported on South Hanover Street.
- Third-degree assault and unlawful use of a weapon were reported on Rand Street.
- Assault was reported on North Spring Avenue.
- Second-degree domestic assault was reported on Village Drive.
DWI
- Driving while intoxicated and resisting/interfering with arrest, detention or stop were reported on William Street.
Thefts
- Theft was reported on Lions Way.
- Theft was reported on North Middle Street.
- Theft of a vehicle was reported on North Ellis Street.
- Shoplifting was reported on South Mount Auburn Road.
Miscellaneous
- Fraud was reported.
- Failure to stop at a stop sign, failure to drive on right half of roadway when roadway was of sufficient width and resisting/interfering with arrest, detention or stop were reported on Bellevue Street.
- Unlawful use of a weapon and shooting at/from a vehicle at person, motor vehicle or building were reported on South Sprigg Street.
- Possession of controlled substance and improper registration were reported on Broadway.
- Second-degree property damage was reported on Whitener Street.
- No motor vehicle financial responsibility and following too close were reported on Bloomfield Street.
- Unlawful use of weapon
- Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on South Fountain Street.
CAPE GIRARDEAU CONTY
Arrests
- Yolanda P. Thompson, 42, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for stealing.
- Terrelle T. Hulbert, 41, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for third-degree assault.
- Misty R. McIntyre, 37, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of third-degree domestic assault.
- Erin E. Phillips, 34, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to obey judge's orders for possession of A controlled substance and two counts of stealing.
- Michael R. Crittenden, 19, of Chaffee, Missouri, was arrested on a Missouri Highway Patrol warrant for failure to appear for exceeding posted speed limit.
- Shai D. Hathaway, 28, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of third-degree domestic assault.
- Izaiah J. Turner, 18, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of fourth-degree domestic assault.
- Jarissa M. Hamilton, 20, of Malden, Missouri, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for non-consensual dissemination of private sexual images.
- Stephen E. Doud, 36, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Missouri Probation and Parole warrant for aggravated sexual battery (Kansas charge).
- Dale T. Stevens, 39, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for possession of a controlled substance.
- Billie J. Sager, 57, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Missouri Probation and Parole warrant for probation violation for third-degree assault.
- William J. Dicus, 60, of Burfordville was arrested on a Cape Girardeau Police Department warrant for probation violation for first-degree trespassing.
- Jason E. Maloney, Jr., 19, of Jackson was arrested on a Cape Girardeau Police Department warrant for probation violation for driving in careless and imprudent manner and exceeding the posted speed limit.