All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
blotterSeptember 9, 2023
Police report 9-10-23
CAPE GIRARDEAU Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt. Arrests n A warrant arrest was reported. n A warrant arrest was reported. n A warrant arrest was reported. n A warrant arrest was reported on Themis Street...

CAPE GIRARDEAU

Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • A warrant arrest was reported.
  • A warrant arrest was reported.
  • A warrant arrest was reported.
  • A warrant arrest was reported on Themis Street.
  • A warrant arrest was reported on William Street.
  • A warrant arrest was reported on Independence Street.
  • A warrant arrest was reported.

Assaults

  • Third-degree assault was reported on West Cape Rock Drive.
  • Fourth-degree domestic assault was reported on South Kingshighway.
  • Fourth-degree domestic assault was reported on Walden Boulevard.

Thefts

  • Theft was reported on Randol Avenue.
  • Theft of a motor vehicle/aircraft/watercraft was reported on North Ellis Street.
  • Theft of a motor vehicle/watercraft/aircraft was reported on North High Street.
  • Second-degree burglary and second-degree property damage were reported on Hopper Road.
  • Theft was reported on William Street.
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Miscellaneous

  • Leaving the scene of an accident was reported.
  • Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on William Street.
  • Second-degree property damage was reported on South Pacific Street.
  • Resisting/interfering with arrest and indecent exposure were reported on William Street.
  • Unlawful use of a weapon was reported on North Park Avenue.
  • Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on Broadway.
  • Resisting/interfering with arrest, detention or stop and second-degree property damage were reported on Independence Street.

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY

Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • Trentin J. Sisson, 20, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for failure to display plates on motor vehicle.
  • Josie M. Gonzales, 38, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for failure to register motor vehicle.
  • Heather R. Pittman, 36, of Chaffee, Missouri, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for probation violation for possession of narcotic equipment and driving while revoked/suspended.
  • Crystal D. Kemp, 47, of Patton, Missouri, was arrested on an Audrain County, Missouri, warrant for failure to appear for delivery or possession of a controlled substance at jail facility.
  • Charles P. Weissinger, 54, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of second-degree burglary, stealing and delivery of controlled substance.
  • Teresa A. Flanagan, 34, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.
  • Antonio L. Long, 34, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of unlawful possession of a firearm.
  • Bobby J. Frymire, 30, of Pacific, Missouri, was arrested on a St. Francis County, Missouri, warrant for first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle and stealing.
  • Matthew K. Holleran, 47, of Farmington, Missouri, was arrested on a Camden County, Missouri, warrant arrest for conditional release violation, a Maricopa County, Arizona, warrant for probation violation for larceny and a St. Louis County warrant for unlawful use of a weapon and unlawful possession of a firearm.

DWIs

  • Charles A. Jones, 58, of St. Louis was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, failure to yield to emergency vehicle, possession of a controlled substance, fourth-degree assault and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia
  • Loevester Hines Jr., 36, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
Story Tags
Police/Fire Reports

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
blotterSep. 19
Fire report 9-19-24
blotterSep. 19
Police report 9-19-24
blotterSep. 18
Police report 9-18-24
blotterSep. 18
Fire report 9-18-24
blotterSep. 17
Police report 9-17-24
blotterSep. 17
Fire report 9-17-24
blotterSep. 14
Fire report 9-14-24
Police report 7-3-24
Police/Fire ReportsJuly 3
Police report 7-3-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy