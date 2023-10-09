Police report 9-10-23

CAPE GIRARDEAU
Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
- A warrant arrest was reported.
- A warrant arrest was reported.
- A warrant arrest was reported.
- A warrant arrest was reported on Themis Street.
- A warrant arrest was reported on William Street.
- A warrant arrest was reported on Independence Street.
- A warrant arrest was reported.
Assaults
- Third-degree assault was reported on West Cape Rock Drive.
- Fourth-degree domestic assault was reported on South Kingshighway.
- Fourth-degree domestic assault was reported on Walden Boulevard.
Thefts
- Theft was reported on Randol Avenue.
- Theft of a motor vehicle/aircraft/watercraft was reported on North Ellis Street.
- Theft of a motor vehicle/watercraft/aircraft was reported on North High Street.
- Second-degree burglary and second-degree property damage were reported on Hopper Road.
- Theft was reported on William Street.
Miscellaneous
- Leaving the scene of an accident was reported.
- Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on William Street.
- Second-degree property damage was reported on South Pacific Street.
- Resisting/interfering with arrest and indecent exposure were reported on William Street.
- Unlawful use of a weapon was reported on North Park Avenue.
- Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on Broadway.
- Resisting/interfering with arrest, detention or stop and second-degree property damage were reported on Independence Street.
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY
Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
- Trentin J. Sisson, 20, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for failure to display plates on motor vehicle.
- Josie M. Gonzales, 38, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for failure to register motor vehicle.
- Heather R. Pittman, 36, of Chaffee, Missouri, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for probation violation for possession of narcotic equipment and driving while revoked/suspended.
- Crystal D. Kemp, 47, of Patton, Missouri, was arrested on an Audrain County, Missouri, warrant for failure to appear for delivery or possession of a controlled substance at jail facility.
- Charles P. Weissinger, 54, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of second-degree burglary, stealing and delivery of controlled substance.
- Teresa A. Flanagan, 34, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.
- Antonio L. Long, 34, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of unlawful possession of a firearm.
- Bobby J. Frymire, 30, of Pacific, Missouri, was arrested on a St. Francis County, Missouri, warrant for first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle and stealing.
- Matthew K. Holleran, 47, of Farmington, Missouri, was arrested on a Camden County, Missouri, warrant arrest for conditional release violation, a Maricopa County, Arizona, warrant for probation violation for larceny and a St. Louis County warrant for unlawful use of a weapon and unlawful possession of a firearm.
DWIs
- Charles A. Jones, 58, of St. Louis was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, failure to yield to emergency vehicle, possession of a controlled substance, fourth-degree assault and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia
- Loevester Hines Jr., 36, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.