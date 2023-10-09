Police report 9-10-23

Miscellaneous

Resisting/interfering with arrest, detention or stop and second-degree property damage were reported on Independence Street.

Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on Broadway.

Unlawful use of a weapon was reported on North Park Avenue.

Resisting/interfering with arrest and indecent exposure were reported on William Street.

Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on William Street.

Leaving the scene of an accident was reported.

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY

Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

Trentin J. Sisson, 20, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for failure to display plates on motor vehicle.

Josie M. Gonzales, 38, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for failure to register motor vehicle.

Heather R. Pittman, 36, of Chaffee, Missouri, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for probation violation for possession of narcotic equipment and driving while revoked/suspended.

Crystal D. Kemp, 47, of Patton, Missouri, was arrested on an Audrain County, Missouri, warrant for failure to appear for delivery or possession of a controlled substance at jail facility.

Charles P. Weissinger, 54, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of second-degree burglary, stealing and delivery of controlled substance.

Teresa A. Flanagan, 34, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.

Antonio L. Long, 34, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of unlawful possession of a firearm.

Bobby J. Frymire, 30, of Pacific, Missouri, was arrested on a St. Francis County, Missouri, warrant for first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle and stealing.