Police report 9-10-20

CAPE GIRARDEAU
Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items.
Assaults
- Assault was reported in the 600 block of North Fountain Street.
- Assault was reported in the 700 block of South Pacific Street.
- Assault was reported in the 300 block of South Kingshighway.
- Assault was reported in the 500 block of North Silver Springs Road.
- Assault was reported.
- Assault was reported in the 1200 block of North Spanish Street.
- Assault was reported on North Henderson Avenue.
- Assault was reported at Hawthorne Road and East Rodney Drive.
nAssault was reported in the 400 block of North Louisiana Avenue.
- Assault was reported in the 1500 block of Rand Street.
- Assault was reported in the 300 block of South Sprigg Street.
- Assault was reported at North Main and Independence streets.
- Assault was reported in the 100 block of South Henderson Street.
Thefts
- Shoplifting was reported in the 300 block of North Kingshighway.
- Burglary was reported in the 500 block of North Street.
- Burglary was reported on North Kingshighway.
- Theft was reported in the 700 block of East Rodney Drive.
- Shoplifting was reported in the 3000 block of William Street.
- Larceny was reported in the 1400 block of Themis Street.
- Shoplifting was reported in the 3400 block of William Street.
- Theft was reported in the 1200 block of North Water Street.
- Theft was reported at North Main and Independence streets.
- Burglary was reported in the 300 block of Hillview Street.
- Burglary was reported in the 600 block of South Pacific Street.
- Larceny was reported in the 100 block of Siemers Drive.
- Theft was reported in the 400 block of Sheridan Drive.
- Burglary was reported in the 2500 block of Lisa Drive.
- Theft was reported in the 1800 block of Bloomfield Street.
- Theft was reported on North Lorimier Street.
- Shoplifting was reported in the 3400 block of William Street.
- Theft was reported in the 1300 block of North Sprigg Street.
- Theft was reported in the 1100 block of Bertling Street.
- Larceny was reported in the 2800 block of Hemlock Court.
- Theft was reported.
- Larceny was reported in the 3000 block of William Street.
- Theft was reported.
Miscellaneous
- Property damage was reported on South Kingshighway.
- Weapons law violation was reported in the 1200 block of Spanish Street.
- Drug violation was reported at Shawnee Parkway and South Silver Springs Road.
- Property damage was reported.
- Drug violation was reported at South Sprigg Street and Jefferson Avenue.
- Drug violation was reported in the 500 block of North Silver Springs Road.
- Drug violation was reported at South Ellis and Elm streets.
- Weapons law violation was reported in the 2700 block of Flora Hills Drive.
- Property damage was reported in the 200 block of South Ellis Street.
- Weapons law violation was reported.
- Disorderly conduct was reported on North Henderson Avenue.
- Drug violation was reported in the 100 block of North Frederick Street.
- Proerty damage was reported in the 1700 block of North Sprigg Street.
- Drug violation was reported in the 2700 block of Flora Hills Drive.
- Drug violation was reported at William Street and South Kingshighway.
- Property damage was reported in the 2700 block of SEMO District Fair Drive.
- Drug violation was reported at North Kingshighway and North Cape Rock Drive.
- Liquor law violation was reported in the 700 block of Broadway.
- Property damage was reported at Jefferson Avenue and South Hanover Street.
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY
The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Department released the following items. Arrest does not imply guilt.
DWI
- Jordan D. Klaffer, 28, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
Arrests
- Terrell T. Nelson, 31, of Springfield, Illinois, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.
- Jonathan W. Gurley, 56, of Jackson was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant for failure to appear for traffic violation, motor vehicle financial responsibility.
- Donald W. Hazelwood, 25, of Altenburg, Missouri, was arrested on a Perry County, Missouri, warrant for invasion of privacy.
- Eleazar N. Edwards, 25, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of second-degree domestic assault and unlawful use of a weapon.