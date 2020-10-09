Police report 9-10-20

CAPE GIRARDEAU

Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items.

Assaults

Assault was reported at Hawthorne Road and East Rodney Drive.

Assault was reported on North Henderson Avenue.

Assault was reported in the 1200 block of North Spanish Street.

Assault was reported in the 500 block of North Silver Springs Road.

Assault was reported in the 300 block of South Kingshighway.

Assault was reported in the 700 block of South Pacific Street.

Assault was reported in the 600 block of North Fountain Street.

Assault was reported in the 400 block of North Louisiana Avenue.

Assault was reported in the 100 block of South Henderson Street.

Assault was reported at North Main and Independence streets.

Assault was reported in the 300 block of South Sprigg Street.

Assault was reported in the 1500 block of Rand Street.

Thefts

Shoplifting was reported in the 300 block of North Kingshighway.

Burglary was reported in the 500 block of North Street.

Burglary was reported on North Kingshighway.

Theft was reported in the 700 block of East Rodney Drive.

Shoplifting was reported in the 3000 block of William Street.

Larceny was reported in the 1400 block of Themis Street.

Shoplifting was reported in the 3400 block of William Street.

Theft was reported in the 1200 block of North Water Street.

Theft was reported at North Main and Independence streets.

Burglary was reported in the 300 block of Hillview Street.

Burglary was reported in the 600 block of South Pacific Street.

Larceny was reported in the 100 block of Siemers Drive.

Theft was reported in the 400 block of Sheridan Drive.

Burglary was reported in the 2500 block of Lisa Drive.

Theft was reported in the 1800 block of Bloomfield Street.

Theft was reported on North Lorimier Street.

Shoplifting was reported in the 3400 block of William Street.

Theft was reported in the 1300 block of North Sprigg Street.

Theft was reported in the 1100 block of Bertling Street.

Larceny was reported in the 2800 block of Hemlock Court.

Theft was reported.

Larceny was reported in the 3000 block of William Street.