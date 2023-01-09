Police report 9-1-23

CAPE GIRARDEAU Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrest does not imply guilt. Arrest n A warrant arrest was reported on South Sprigg Street. Assaults n Second-degree domestic assault was reported on North Middle Street...
CAPE GIRARDEAU
Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrest does not imply guilt.
Arrest
A warrant arrest was reported on South Sprigg Street.
Assaults
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
Second-degree domestic assault was reported on North Middle Street.
Assault was reported on South Silver Springs Road.
Thefts
Theft was reported on Second Street.
Robbery was reported on South Ranney Avenue.
Miscellaneous
Counterfeit money was reported on South Plaza Way.
First-degree trespassing was reported on Good Hope Street.
Resisting/interfering with arrest for felony, tampering with physical evidence in felony prosecution and possession of a controlled substance were reported on South Sprigg Street.
Property damage was reported on Village Drive.
First-degree trespassing was reported on Broadway.