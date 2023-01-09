All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of Service
Shopping
ClassifiedsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding FormLetter to the EditorPaid Election Letter
blotterSeptember 1, 2023
Police report 9-1-23
CAPE GIRARDEAU Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrest does not imply guilt. Arrest n A warrant arrest was reported on South Sprigg Street. Assaults n Second-degree domestic assault was reported on North Middle Street...

CAPE GIRARDEAU

Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrest does not imply guilt.

Arrest

  • A warrant arrest was reported on South Sprigg Street.

Assaults

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
  • Second-degree domestic assault was reported on North Middle Street.
  • Assault was reported on South Silver Springs Road.

Thefts

  • Theft was reported on Second Street.
  • Robbery was reported on South Ranney Avenue.

Miscellaneous

  • Counterfeit money was reported on South Plaza Way.
  • First-degree trespassing was reported on Good Hope Street.
  • Resisting/interfering with arrest for felony, tampering with physical evidence in felony prosecution and possession of a controlled substance were reported on South Sprigg Street.
  • Property damage was reported on Village Drive.
  • First-degree trespassing was reported on Broadway.
Story Tags
Police/Fire Reports
Story Links
Feedback Form
Related
blotterSep. 19
Fire report 9-19-24
blotterSep. 19
Police report 9-19-24
blotterSep. 18
Police report 9-18-24
blotterSep. 18
Fire report 9-18-24
blotterSep. 17
Police report 9-17-24
blotterSep. 17
Fire report 9-17-24
blotterSep. 14
Fire report 9-14-24
blotterSep. 14
Police report 9-14-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image130 Years of Trustworthy Reporting
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy