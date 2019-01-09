Police report 9-1-19

CAPE GIRARDEAU
The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
- Shaneequa Nelson, 29, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of harrassment.
- Keighshawn Cleaves, 19, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of theft at Walmart, 3439 William St.
- Javonde Martin, 20, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of theft at Walmart, 3439 William St.
Thefts
- Theft was reported in the 400 block of Siemers Drive.
- Theft was reported at 2530 Maria Louise Lane.
Miscellaneous
- Trespassing was reported in the 700 block of Clark Avenue. A suspect was taken into custody.
JACKSON
The Jackson Police Department released the following items. Arrest does not imply guilt.
Arrest
- Lance Thomas, 18, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Jackson warrant.
Theft
- Theft was reported in the 400 block of Kies Avenue.
Miscellaneous
- Peace disturbance was reported in the 400 block of North Georgia Street.
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY
The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
- Austin McCurry, 24, of Candler, North Carolina, was arrested on suspicion of first-degree trespassing.
- James. M. King, 54, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of fourth-degree domestic assault.
- Charles J. Green Jr., 26, of Chaffee, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of driving while revoked/driving while suspended, exceeding posted speed limit and failure to register motor vehicle.
- Carshaia L. Grove, 29, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of second-degree domestic assault.
- Andrew T. Hanks, 25, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on Scott County warrants for felony damage of property and a probation and parole violation for first-degree tampering.
- Jada A. Browne, 19, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for unlawful use of a weapon.
- Donald J. Presson, 41, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for failure to affix, fasten to or maintain motor vehicle trailer plates.
- Thomas C. Kinney, 35, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of first-degree trespassing.