All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
August 9, 2023

Police report 8-9-23

Cape Girardeau Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt. Arrests n A warrant arrest was reported on East Cape Rock Drive. n A warrant arrest was reported on South Sprigg Street. n A warrant arrest was reported on Good Hope Street...

Cape Girardeau

Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • A warrant arrest was reported on East Cape Rock Drive.
  • A warrant arrest was reported on South Sprigg Street.
  • A warrant arrest was reported on Good Hope Street.
  • A warrant arrest was reported on Good Hope Street.
  • A warrant arrest was reported on South Ranney Avenue.

Assault

  • Second-degree domestic assault and stealing were reported.

Miscellaneous

  • False Impersonation of a law enforcement officer was reported on Broadway.
  • Shots fire on Bloomfield Street.
  • Property damage was reported on Blattner Drive.
  • Shots fired and property damage were reported on South Ellis Street.
  • Resisting/interfering with arrest, detention or stop was reported on East Cape Rock Drive.
  • A sex offense was reported.
  • Unlawful use of a weapon, discharging into home, motor vehicle or other transportation method, second-degree property damage and armed criminal action were reported on East Cape Rock Drive.

JACKSON

Jackson Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Arrests

  • Fabion Scott, 22, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Jackson warrant.
  • Devin Gray, 26, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while driver's license suspended/revoked, possession of controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, and arrested on an Alexander County warrant.
  • Howard Bellew, 67, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while driver's license suspended/revoked.

Assault

  • Assault reported in the 1400 block of Orchard Drive.

DWIs

  • Tanner Lambert, 24, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
  • Michelle Malone, 54, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and failure to drive on right half of roadway.

Theft

  • Theft was reported in the 3000 block of East Jackson Boulevard.

Miscellaneous

  • Fraud was reported in the 2900 block of East Main Street.
  • Fraud was reported in the 1000 block of Leigh Ann Court.
Story Tags
Police/Fire Reports

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Police/Fire ReportsJune 6
Fire report 6-6-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 6
Police report 6-6-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 5
Police report 6-5-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 5
Fire report 6-5-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 4
Police report 6-4-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 4
Fire report 6-4-24
Police/Fire ReportsMay 31
Police report 5-31-24
Police/Fire ReportsMay 31
Fire report 5-31-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy