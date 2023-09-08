Police report 8-9-23

Cape Girardeau
Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
- A warrant arrest was reported on East Cape Rock Drive.
- A warrant arrest was reported on South Sprigg Street.
- A warrant arrest was reported on Good Hope Street.
- A warrant arrest was reported on Good Hope Street.
- A warrant arrest was reported on South Ranney Avenue.
Assault
- Second-degree domestic assault and stealing were reported.
Miscellaneous
- False Impersonation of a law enforcement officer was reported on Broadway.
- Shots fire on Bloomfield Street.
- Property damage was reported on Blattner Drive.
- Shots fired and property damage were reported on South Ellis Street.
- Resisting/interfering with arrest, detention or stop was reported on East Cape Rock Drive.
- A sex offense was reported.
- Unlawful use of a weapon, discharging into home, motor vehicle or other transportation method, second-degree property damage and armed criminal action were reported on East Cape Rock Drive.
JACKSON
Jackson Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.