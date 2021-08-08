All sections
August 7, 2021

Police report 8-8-21

JACKSON The Jackson Police Department released the following items. Arrest does not imply guilt. Arrest n Tyler Brown, 27, of Jackson was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant. Miscellaneous n Fraud was reported in the 400 block of North Farmington Road...

JACKSON

The Jackson Police Department released the following items. Arrest does not imply guilt.

Arrest

  • Tyler Brown, 27, of Jackson was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant.

Miscellaneous

  • Fraud was reported in the 400 block of North Farmington Road.
Thefts

  • Theft was reported in the 1200 block of Old Cape Road.
  • Theft was reported in the 4700 block of East Jackson Boulevard.
  • Theft was reported in the 300 block of East Washington Street.

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY

Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Department released the following items. Arrest does not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • Jay Q. Jackson, 36, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of unlawful use of a weapon, armed criminal action and second-degree assault.
  • Darnelus D. Harris, 37, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for probation violation for fourth-degree assault.
  • Travis D. Mack Jr., 18, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for probation violation for obstructing police.
  • Joshua A. Bell, 26, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of resisting/interfering with arrest and third-degree assault.
Police/Fire Reports

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

