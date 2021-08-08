Police report 8-8-21

JACKSON
The Jackson Police Department released the following items. Arrest does not imply guilt.
Arrest
- Tyler Brown, 27, of Jackson was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant.
Miscellaneous
- Fraud was reported in the 400 block of North Farmington Road.
Thefts
- Theft was reported in the 1200 block of Old Cape Road.
- Theft was reported in the 4700 block of East Jackson Boulevard.
- Theft was reported in the 300 block of East Washington Street.
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY
Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Department released the following items. Arrest does not imply guilt.
Arrests
- Jay Q. Jackson, 36, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of unlawful use of a weapon, armed criminal action and second-degree assault.
- Darnelus D. Harris, 37, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for probation violation for fourth-degree assault.
- Travis D. Mack Jr., 18, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for probation violation for obstructing police.
- Joshua A. Bell, 26, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of resisting/interfering with arrest and third-degree assault.