Police report 8-7-20

Caroline E. Sharp, 26, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for probation violation for possession of controlled substance.

Antonio E. Edwin, 43, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of third-degree domestic assault.

Grace F. Todd, 22, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of driving while suspended/driving while revoked.

