Police report 8-7-20

CAPE GIRARDEAU
Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrest does not imply guilt.
DWI
- Driving under the influence was reported at Independence Street and South Mount Auburn Drive.
Assaults
- Assault was reported in the 300 block of Albert Street.
- Assault was reported in the 3400 block of Billiam Street.
- Assault was reported in the 1100 block of William Street.
- Assault was reported in the 500 block of Olive Street.
- Assault was reported at Independence Street and East Rodney Drive.
- Assault was reported in the 1000 block of Locust Street.
- Assault was reported on South West End Boulevard.
Thefts
- Larceny was reported in the 200 block of Shirley Drive.
- Burglary was reported in the 3400 block of William Street.
- Burglary was reported on South West End Boulevard.
- Larceny was reported in the 400 block of North Pacific Street.
- Shoplifting was reported in the 3400 block of William Street.
- Shoplifting was reported in the 3400 block of William Street.
- Larceny was reported in the 1000 block of Themis Street.
- Larceny was reported in the 2500 block of Maria Louise Lane.
- Burglary was reported in the 1000 block of North Frederick Street.
Miscellaneous
- Property damage was reported on North Main Street.
- Drug violation was reported in the 1900 block of Broadway.
- Drug violation was reported in the 300 block of South Sprigg Street.
- Property damage was reported in the 1500 block of North Kingshighway.
- Credit card/ATM machine fraud was reported in the 2500 block of Maria Louise Lane.
- Weapon law violation was reported in the 500 block of South Sprigg Street.
Cape Girardeau County
The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Department released the following item. Arrest does not imply guilt.
Arrests
- Caroline E. Sharp, 26, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for probation violation for possession of controlled substance.
- Antonio E. Edwin, 43, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of third-degree domestic assault.
- Grace F. Todd, 22, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of driving while suspended/driving while revoked.
- Bryce C. Sparks, 22, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Bollinger County, Missouri, warrant for failure to appear for traffic offense and driving while revoked.
- Donald J. Presson, 42, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of unlawful use of a weapon and resisting/interfering with arrest.