August 5, 2023

Police report 8-6-23

CAPE GIRARDEAU Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrest does not imply guilt. Arrest n A warrant arrest was reported on Whitener Street. DWI n Driving while intoxicated, unlawful use of a weapon, discharging along highway or into outbuilding, alcohol content more than .02% and failure to maintain single lane, causing an accident were reported on Mississippi Street...

CAPE GIRARDEAU

Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrest does not imply guilt.

Arrest

  • A warrant arrest was reported on Whitener Street.

DWI

  • Driving while intoxicated, unlawful use of a weapon, discharging along highway or into outbuilding, alcohol content more than .02% and failure to maintain single lane, causing an accident were reported on Mississippi Street.

Thefts

  • Theft from a motor vehicle was reported on Merriwether Street.
  • Theft was reported on Independence Street.
  • Theft from a vehicle was reported on William Street.
  • Theft from a building was reported.
  • Shoplifting was reported on William Street.
  • Theft was reported on Meadowbrook Lane.
  • Theft from a motor vehicle was reported on Themis Street.
  • Theft from a motor vehicle was reported on South Spring Avenue.

Miscellaneous

  • Enticement or attempted enticement of a child and peace disturbance were reported on Landgraf Drive.
  • Display of certain items prohibited and littering on private property were reported on William Street.
  • Unlawful use of a weapon, discharging along highway or into outbuilding was reported on Bessie Street.
  • Possession of drug paraphernalia and revoked operator's license was reported on William Street.
  • Fraud was reported.
  • First-degree terrorist threat was reported on Dumais Drive.
  • Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on South Kingshighway.
  • Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on William Street.
  • First-degree property damage was reported on Themis Street.

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY

Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • Michael S. Payne, 41, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Probation and Parole warrant for parole violation for possession of controlled substance.
  • Lee E. Smith, 38, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for third-degree domestic assault and a Missouri Probation and Parole warrant for parole violation for possession of a controlled substance except.
  • Misty L. Stewart-Mims, 42, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for possession of a controlled substance.
  • Matthew R. Flippen, 32, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to obey judge's orders for possession of a controlled substance.
Police/Fire Reports

