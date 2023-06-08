Police report 8-6-23

CAPE GIRARDEAU
Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrest does not imply guilt.
Arrest
- A warrant arrest was reported on Whitener Street.
DWI
- Driving while intoxicated, unlawful use of a weapon, discharging along highway or into outbuilding, alcohol content more than .02% and failure to maintain single lane, causing an accident were reported on Mississippi Street.
Thefts
- Theft from a motor vehicle was reported on Merriwether Street.
- Theft was reported on Independence Street.
- Theft from a vehicle was reported on William Street.
- Theft from a building was reported.
- Shoplifting was reported on William Street.
- Theft was reported on Meadowbrook Lane.
- Theft from a motor vehicle was reported on Themis Street.
- Theft from a motor vehicle was reported on South Spring Avenue.
Miscellaneous
- Enticement or attempted enticement of a child and peace disturbance were reported on Landgraf Drive.
- Display of certain items prohibited and littering on private property were reported on William Street.
- Unlawful use of a weapon, discharging along highway or into outbuilding was reported on Bessie Street.
- Possession of drug paraphernalia and revoked operator's license was reported on William Street.
- Fraud was reported.
- First-degree terrorist threat was reported on Dumais Drive.
- Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on South Kingshighway.
- Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on William Street.
- First-degree property damage was reported on Themis Street.
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY
Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
- Michael S. Payne, 41, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Probation and Parole warrant for parole violation for possession of controlled substance.
- Lee E. Smith, 38, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for third-degree domestic assault and a Missouri Probation and Parole warrant for parole violation for possession of a controlled substance except.
- Misty L. Stewart-Mims, 42, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for possession of a controlled substance.
- Matthew R. Flippen, 32, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to obey judge's orders for possession of a controlled substance.