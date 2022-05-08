Police report 8-5-22

Miscellaneous

Resisting/interfering with arrest, detention or stop was reported on South Sprigg Street.

First-degree property damage and damage to a motor vehicle with intent to steal were reported on Bertling Street.

Leaving the scene of an accident was reported.

Failure to register motor vehicle/trailer annually with Department of Revenue and driving while revoked/suspended were reported.

Failure to possess or display rabies tag and leash requirements were reported on South Louisiana Avenue.

Fraudulent use of a credit/debit device was reported on Siemers Drive.

Ex parte or full order protection violation was reported.

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY

Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office released the following items. Arrest does not imply guilt.

DWI

Krysten L. Essner, 36, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.

Arrests

Joseph C. Bartels, 32, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for probation violation for possession of controlled substance.

James. D. Newsome Jr., 37, of Granite City, Illinois, was arrested on suspicion of delivery of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, first-degree endangering the welfare of a child and driving while revoked/suspended and on a St. Louis County Police Department for a probation violation for dangerous drugs.

Jennifer M. Glowczwski, 40, of Granite City was arrested on suspicion of delivery of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance and first-degree endangering the welfare of a child.

Aubrey J. Alford, 22, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of resisting/interfering with arrest and possession of a controlled substance.

Tiya M. Brown, 26, of Peoria, Illinois, was arrested on suspicion of operating vehicle on highway without a valid license and exceeding the posted speed limit, a Lawrence County Arkansas, warrant for failure to appear for possession of a controlled substance with purpose to deliver, unlawful use of communication device and second-degree endangering the welfare of a child.

Joseph M. Coffee, 30, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of third-degree domestic assault.

Alpha J. Sumpter, 49, of Oak Ridge was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.

Michael S. Bowman, 42, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Jackson Police Department warrant for driving while revoked/suspended.

James. R. Hennecke, 41, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for unlawful possession of a firearm.

Jennifer M. Jackson, 33, of Cape Girardeau was arrested a Cape Girardeau County warrant for fraudulent use of a credit device.

Joseph P. Walker, II, 36, of Benton, Missouri, was arrested on a Missouri Probation and Parole warrant for parole violation for first-degree burglary and two Cape Girardeau County warrants for unlawful possession of a firearm, first-degree robbery, armed criminal action and first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle.

Christina A. Steffens, 54, of Jackson was arrested on two Cape Girardeau County warrants for probation violation for driving while intoxicated, driving while revoked/suspended and probation violation for stealing.

Travis w. Luttrull, 33, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on two Cape Girardeau County warrants for failure to appear for violation order of protection and failure to appear.

Devon J. Smith, 26, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on an Alexander County, Illinois, warrant for failure to appear for fleeing or attempt to elude a peace officer.