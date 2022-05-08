All sections
August 6, 2022

Police report 8-5-22

CAPE GIRARDEAU

Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrest does not imply guilt.

Arrest

  • A warrant arrest was reported on South Main Street.
  • A warrant arrest and burglary were reported on Kingsway Drive.
  • A warrant arrest was reported on South Sprigg Street.

Assaults

  • Assault and stealing were reported on North Pacific Street.
  • Fourth-degree domestic assault was reported on Lakeshore Drive.
  • Second-degree domestic assault was reported on North Sprigg Street.
  • Third-degree assault was reported on South Silver Springs Road.

Thefts

  • Stealing firearm/explosive weapon/ammonium nitrate, theft from a motor vehicle, receiving stolen property and unlawful possession of a firearm were reported on Luce Street.
  • Theft was reported on North Kingshighway.
  • Theft was reported on William Street.
  • Second-degree burglary was reported on Good Hope Street.
  • Theft of a motor vehicle/aircraft/watercraft was reported on Star Vue Court.
  • Theft was reported on Siemers Drive.
  • Theft from a vehicle was reported on William Street
  • Theft from a building was reported on South Frederick Street.
Miscellaneous

  • Ex parte or full order protection violation was reported.
  • Fraudulent use of a credit/debit device was reported on Siemers Drive.
  • Failure to possess or display rabies tag and leash requirements were reported on South Louisiana Avenue.
  • Failure to register motor vehicle/trailer annually with Department of Revenue and driving while revoked/suspended were reported.
  • Possession of a controlled substance.
  • Fraud was reported on South Sprigg Street.
  • Leaving the scene of an accident was reported.
  • First-degree property damage and damage to a motor vehicle with intent to steal were reported on Bertling Street.
  • Resisting/interfering with arrest, detention or stop was reported on South Sprigg Street.

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY

Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office released the following items. Arrest does not imply guilt.

DWI

  • Krysten L. Essner, 36, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.

Arrests

  • Joseph C. Bartels, 32, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for probation violation for possession of controlled substance.
  • James. D. Newsome Jr., 37, of Granite City, Illinois, was arrested on suspicion of delivery of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, first-degree endangering the welfare of a child and driving while revoked/suspended and on a St. Louis County Police Department for a probation violation for dangerous drugs.
  • Jennifer M. Glowczwski, 40, of Granite City was arrested on suspicion of delivery of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance and first-degree endangering the welfare of a child.
  • Aubrey J. Alford, 22, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of resisting/interfering with arrest and possession of a controlled substance.
  • Tiya M. Brown, 26, of Peoria, Illinois, was arrested on suspicion of operating vehicle on highway without a valid license and exceeding the posted speed limit, a Lawrence County Arkansas, warrant for failure to appear for possession of a controlled substance with purpose to deliver, unlawful use of communication device and second-degree endangering the welfare of a child.
  • Joseph M. Coffee, 30, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of third-degree domestic assault.
  • Alpha J. Sumpter, 49, of Oak Ridge was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.
  • Michael S. Bowman, 42, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Jackson Police Department warrant for driving while revoked/suspended.
  • James. R. Hennecke, 41, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for unlawful possession of a firearm.
  • Jennifer M. Jackson, 33, of Cape Girardeau was arrested a Cape Girardeau County warrant for fraudulent use of a credit device.
  • Joseph P. Walker, II, 36, of Benton, Missouri, was arrested on a Missouri Probation and Parole warrant for parole violation for first-degree burglary and two Cape Girardeau County warrants for unlawful possession of a firearm, first-degree robbery, armed criminal action and first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle.
  • Christina A. Steffens, 54, of Jackson was arrested on two Cape Girardeau County warrants for probation violation for driving while intoxicated, driving while revoked/suspended and probation violation for stealing.
  • Travis w. Luttrull, 33, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on two Cape Girardeau County warrants for failure to appear for violation order of protection and failure to appear.
  • Devon J. Smith, 26, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on an Alexander County, Illinois, warrant for failure to appear for fleeing or attempt to elude a peace officer.
  • Jaleel M. Henry, 24, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for first-degree trespassing.
Story Tags
Police/Fire Reports

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

