Police report 8-5-22

CAPE GIRARDEAU
Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrest does not imply guilt.
Arrest
- A warrant arrest was reported on South Main Street.
- A warrant arrest and burglary were reported on Kingsway Drive.
- A warrant arrest was reported on South Sprigg Street.
Assaults
- Assault and stealing were reported on North Pacific Street.
- Fourth-degree domestic assault was reported on Lakeshore Drive.
- Second-degree domestic assault was reported on North Sprigg Street.
- Third-degree assault was reported on South Silver Springs Road.
Thefts
- Stealing firearm/explosive weapon/ammonium nitrate, theft from a motor vehicle, receiving stolen property and unlawful possession of a firearm were reported on Luce Street.
- Theft was reported on North Kingshighway.
- Theft was reported on William Street.
- Second-degree burglary was reported on Good Hope Street.
- Theft of a motor vehicle/aircraft/watercraft was reported on Star Vue Court.
- Theft was reported on Siemers Drive.
- Theft from a vehicle was reported on William Street
- Theft from a building was reported on South Frederick Street.
Miscellaneous
- Ex parte or full order protection violation was reported.
- Fraudulent use of a credit/debit device was reported on Siemers Drive.
- Failure to possess or display rabies tag and leash requirements were reported on South Louisiana Avenue.
- Failure to register motor vehicle/trailer annually with Department of Revenue and driving while revoked/suspended were reported.
- Possession of a controlled substance.
- Fraud was reported on South Sprigg Street.
- Leaving the scene of an accident was reported.
- First-degree property damage and damage to a motor vehicle with intent to steal were reported on Bertling Street.
- Resisting/interfering with arrest, detention or stop was reported on South Sprigg Street.
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY
Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office released the following items. Arrest does not imply guilt.
DWI
- Krysten L. Essner, 36, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
Arrests
- Joseph C. Bartels, 32, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for probation violation for possession of controlled substance.
- James. D. Newsome Jr., 37, of Granite City, Illinois, was arrested on suspicion of delivery of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, first-degree endangering the welfare of a child and driving while revoked/suspended and on a St. Louis County Police Department for a probation violation for dangerous drugs.
- Jennifer M. Glowczwski, 40, of Granite City was arrested on suspicion of delivery of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance and first-degree endangering the welfare of a child.
- Aubrey J. Alford, 22, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of resisting/interfering with arrest and possession of a controlled substance.
- Tiya M. Brown, 26, of Peoria, Illinois, was arrested on suspicion of operating vehicle on highway without a valid license and exceeding the posted speed limit, a Lawrence County Arkansas, warrant for failure to appear for possession of a controlled substance with purpose to deliver, unlawful use of communication device and second-degree endangering the welfare of a child.
- Joseph M. Coffee, 30, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of third-degree domestic assault.
- Alpha J. Sumpter, 49, of Oak Ridge was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.
- Michael S. Bowman, 42, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Jackson Police Department warrant for driving while revoked/suspended.
- James. R. Hennecke, 41, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for unlawful possession of a firearm.
- Jennifer M. Jackson, 33, of Cape Girardeau was arrested a Cape Girardeau County warrant for fraudulent use of a credit device.
- Joseph P. Walker, II, 36, of Benton, Missouri, was arrested on a Missouri Probation and Parole warrant for parole violation for first-degree burglary and two Cape Girardeau County warrants for unlawful possession of a firearm, first-degree robbery, armed criminal action and first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle.
- Christina A. Steffens, 54, of Jackson was arrested on two Cape Girardeau County warrants for probation violation for driving while intoxicated, driving while revoked/suspended and probation violation for stealing.
- Travis w. Luttrull, 33, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on two Cape Girardeau County warrants for failure to appear for violation order of protection and failure to appear.
- Devon J. Smith, 26, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on an Alexander County, Illinois, warrant for failure to appear for fleeing or attempt to elude a peace officer.
- Jaleel M. Henry, 24, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for first-degree trespassing.