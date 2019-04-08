Police report 8-4-19

CAPE GIRARDEAU
The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items.
Assaults
- Assault was reported on North Henderson Avenue.
- Assault was reported in the 1200 block of Cousin Street.
- Assault was reported in the 800 block of Hickory Street.
- Assault was reported in the 800 block of North West End Boulevard.
- Assault was reported in the 1100 block of South Pacific Street. Suspect was in custody.
Thefts
- Stealing was reported in the 100 block of South Sprigg Street. Juveniles were cited.
- Stealing was reported in the 2500 block of Masters Drive.
- Stealing was reported in the 1500 block of North Kingshighway
- Stealing was reported in the 200 block of South Sprigg Street.
- Stealing was reported in the 3400 block of William Street.
- Stealing was reported in the 600 block of Bellevnue Street.
- Burglary was reported on South Kingshighway.
Summonses
- Joshua W. Floyd, 32, of Cape Girardeau was issued a summons for possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Kennedy R. Davis, 19, of Cape Girardeau was issued a summons for possession of a controlled substance.
Miscellaneous
- Animal abuse was reported in the 600 block of Fountain Street.
- Property damage was reported in the 2800 block of Themis Street.
- Fraud was reported on South Plaza Way.
- Possession of a controlled substance was reported in the 1400 block of Independence Street.
- Property damage was reported in the 20 block of North Ellis Street.
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY
The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
- Zechariah L. James, 41 of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of violating an order of protection.
- Christina C. Thele, 23, of Jackson was arrested on a Chaffee (Missouri) Police Department warrant for a non-moving traffic violation.
- Brook N. Pearman, 29, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of possesion of a controlled substance, driving while revoked/driving while suspended, failure to register a motor vehicle and failure to signal.
- Shannon D. Davis, 46, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of third-degree domestic assault.
- Zachary M. Norrick, 21, of Jackson was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for driving while intoxicated and prossession of a controlled substance.
- Brandon L. Smallwood, 38, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of stealing,
- Michelle P. Green, 50, of Jackson, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for a probation violation for driving while intoxicated.
- Dawn M. Laine, 55, unknown address, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for a probation violation for possession of a controlled substance.
JACKSON
The Jackson Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
- Becky Williams, 37, of Jackson was arrested on a Jackson warrant.
- Kimberly Rollet, 54, of Ellis Grove, Illinois was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant.
Theft
- Theft was reported in the 500 block of Broadridge Drive.
Miscellaneous
- Trespassing was reported in the 3000 block of East Jackson Boulevard.
- Harassment was reported in the 700 block of Wedge Lane.