Police report 8-31-23

CAPE GIRARDEAU
Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrest does not imply guilt.
Arrests
A warrant arrest was reported.
A warrant arrest was reported.
A warrant arrest was reported.
Assaults
Fourth-degree domestic assault was reported on North Sprigg Street.
Second-degree domestic assault and resisting/ interfering with arrested for felony were reported on Good Hope Street.
Thefts
Stealing a motor vehicle/watercraft/aircraft and driving in a careless and impudent manner were reported on Whitener Street.
Miscellaneous
First-degree trespassing was reported on Lacey Street.
unlawful use of a weapon was reported on South Henderson Avenue.
First-degree trespassing was reported on Saint Francis Drive.
Second-degree harassment was reported on Fairview Drive.
Second-degree property damage was reported on East Rodney Drive.