blotterAugust 31, 2023
Police report 8-31-23
CAPE GIRARDEAU Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrest does not imply guilt.

CAPE GIRARDEAU

Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrest does not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • A warrant arrest was reported.
  • A warrant arrest was reported.
  • A warrant arrest was reported.

Assaults

  • Fourth-degree domestic assault was reported on North Sprigg Street.
  • Second-degree domestic assault and resisting/ interfering with arrested for felony were reported on Good Hope Street.

Thefts

  • Stealing a motor vehicle/watercraft/aircraft and driving in a careless and impudent manner were reported on Whitener Street.

Miscellaneous

  • First-degree trespassing was reported on Lacey Street.
  • unlawful use of a weapon was reported on South Henderson Avenue.
  • First-degree trespassing was reported on Saint Francis Drive.
  • Second-degree harassment was reported on Fairview Drive.
  • Second-degree property damage was reported on East Rodney Drive.
