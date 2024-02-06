All sections
blotterAugust 30, 2023
Police report 8-30-23
CAPE GIRARDEAU Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrest does not imply guilt.

CAPE GIRARDEAU

Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrest does not imply guilt.

Arrest

  • A warrant arrest was reported on Jefferson Avenue.

Assaults

  • Assault was reported on South Ellis Street.
  • Domestic disturbance was reported on Whitener Street.
  • Third-degree domestic assault was reported on Themis Street.

Thefts

  • Theft from a vehicle was reported.
  • Theft was reported on Independence Street.

Miscellaneous

  • First-degree trespassing was reported on South Broadview Street.
  • Animal bite was reported on North Spanish Street.
