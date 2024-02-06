Police report 8-30-23

CAPE GIRARDEAU Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrest does not imply guilt. Arrest n A warrant arrest was reported on Jefferson Avenue. Assaults n Assault was reported on South Ellis Street. n Domestic disturbance was reported on Whitener Street...
CAPE GIRARDEAU
Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrest does not imply guilt.
Arrest
A warrant arrest was reported on Jefferson Avenue.
Assaults
Assault was reported on South Ellis Street.
Domestic disturbance was reported on Whitener Street.
Third-degree domestic assault was reported on Themis Street.
Thefts
Theft from a vehicle was reported.
Theft was reported on Independence Street.
Miscellaneous
First-degree trespassing was reported on South Broadview Street.