Police report 8-30-20

CAPE GIRARDEAU
Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrest does not imply guilt.
DWI
- Driving under the influence was reported on Doctors Park Drive.
Assaults
- Assault was reported in the 1500 block of North Main Street.
- Assault was reported in the 1700 block of Lacey Street.
- Assault was reported on Village Drive.
Thefts
- Larceny was reported in the 2400 block of William Street.
- Shoplifting was reported in the 1300 block of Broadway.
- Larceny was reported in the 3800 block of Stonebridge Drive.
- Larceny was reported in the 3200 block of William Street.
- Theft was reported in the 1600 block of Oak Hills.
- Shoplifting was reported in the 3400 block of William Street.
- Larceny was reported in the 2700 block of Hopper Road.
Miscellaneous
- Drug violation was reported at Independence Street and North Mount Auburn Road.
- Weapons law violation was reported in the 500 block of Asher Street.
- Property damage was reported in the 200 block of South Plaza Way.
- False pretenses/swindle/confidence game was reported in the 2400 block of South Sprigg Street.
- Property damage was reported on Village Drive.
- Drug violation was reported in the 2000 block of Independence Street.
- Property damage was reported in the 2500 block of Maria Louise Lane.
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY
The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.
DWI
- Michael P. Proctor, 37, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
Arrests
- Courtney L. Palmer, 32, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for assault.
- Sarah N. Holshouser, 36, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on Cape Girardeau Police Department warrants for failure to appear for traffic violation of improper lane usage and failure to appear for traffic violation of motor vehicle financial responsibility required.
- David M. Purkey, 32, of Millersville was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for a probation violation for driving while revoked/suspended and making a false statement; a Perry County, Missouri, warrant for a traffic violation; a Madison County, Missouri, warrant for failure to appear for traffic violation; and St. Francois County, Missouri, warrant for failure to appear for traffic violation.
- William J. Dicus, 58, of Burfordville was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for stealing.
- Brittany D. Purl, 46, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for possession of a controlled substance and unlawful use of drug paraphernalia.