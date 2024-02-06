All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
August 29, 2023

Police report 8-29-23

CAPE GIRARDEAU Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt. Arrests n A warrant arrest was reported. n A warrant arrest was reported on South Sprigg Street. n A warrant arrest was reported. Assaults n Assault was reported on William Street...

CAPE GIRARDEAU

Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • A warrant arrest was reported.
  • A warrant arrest was reported on South Sprigg Street.
  • A warrant arrest was reported.

Assaults

  • Assault was reported on William Street.
  • First-degree assault/attempted assault, second-degree property damage and unlawful use of a weapon were reported on South Benton Street.
  • Third-degree domestic assault was reported on South Sprigg Street.
  • Fourth-degree assault was reported on Independence Street.
  • Second-degree property damage and making a false report were reported on Independence Street.
  • Fourth-degree assault was reported on North Kingshighway.

Thefts

  • Theft was reported on South Kingshighway.
  • Theft of motor vehicle/aircraft/watercraft was reported.
  • Burglary and second-degree trespassing were reported on South Spring Avenue.
  • Theft from a motor vehicle was reported.
  • Theft of a motor vehicle was reported.
  • Theft from a motor vehicle was reported on Broadway.

Miscellaneous

  • Unruly disturbance was reported on South Broadview Street.
  • Second-degree property damage was reported on North Sprigg Street.
  • Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on South Kingshighway.
  • Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on North Street.
  • Failure to possess or display rabies tag and animal neglect were reported on South Ranney Avenue.
  • Unlawful use of a weapon was reported on South Ellis Street.
  • Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on William Street.
  • First-degree property damage was reported on Independence Street.
  • Failure to maintain financial responsibility/insurance, displayed or possessed motor vehicle/trailer plates of another person and driving while revoked/suspended were reported.
  • First-degree property damage was reported on Maple Street.
  • Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on Broadway.
  • Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia was reported on Maple Street.
  • Tampering with a vehicle was reported on North Hanover Street.
  • Possession of a controlled substance was reported on Hill Brook Drive.
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

JACKSON

Jackson Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • Shukria Patterson, 22, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of domestic assault.
  • Harold Oberndorfer, 59, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while driver's license suspended/revoked.
  • Grace Strop, 19, of Whitewater was arrested on suspicion of property damage and tampering.
  • Zachary Baker, 27, of Marble Hill, Missouri, was arrested on a Scott City warrant.
  • Brooke Medley-Albrecht, 27, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while driver's license suspended/revoked.
  • Brooklyn Plumley, 27, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while driver's license suspended/revoked.
  • Ralph Nelson, 62, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of failure to use turn signal and possession of a controlled substance.
  • Elizabeth Jones, 37, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of two counts of possession of a controlled substance.

DWI

  • Jared Reeves, 40, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and failure to drive within single lane.

Thefts

  • Theft was reported in the 5200 block of Lexington Drive.
  • Theft was reported in the 100 block of South High Street.
  • Theft was reported in the 3300 block of Old Cape Road.
  • Theft was reported in the 2800 block of South Old Orchard Road.
  • Theft was reported in the 300 block of Broadridge Drive.

Miscellaneous

  • Property damage was reported in the 600 block of Parkview Street.
  • Property damage was reported in the 900 block of West Adams Street.
  • Property damage was reported in the 900 block of Woodland Drive.
  • Fraud was reported in the 1100 block of Highland Drive.
  • Fraud was reported in the 300 block of West Main Street.
  • Fraud was reported in the 900 block of Clark Street.
Story Tags
Police/Fire Reports

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Police/Fire ReportsJune 6
Fire report 6-6-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 6
Police report 6-6-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 5
Police report 6-5-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 5
Fire report 6-5-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 4
Police report 6-4-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 4
Fire report 6-4-24
Police/Fire ReportsMay 31
Police report 5-31-24
Police/Fire ReportsMay 31
Fire report 5-31-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy