Police report 8-29-23

CAPE GIRARDEAU

Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

A warrant arrest was reported on South Sprigg Street.

Assaults

Fourth-degree assault was reported on North Kingshighway.

Second-degree property damage and making a false report were reported on Independence Street.

Fourth-degree assault was reported on Independence Street.

Third-degree domestic assault was reported on South Sprigg Street.

First-degree assault/attempted assault, second-degree property damage and unlawful use of a weapon were reported on South Benton Street.

Assault was reported on William Street.

Thefts

Theft from a motor vehicle was reported on Broadway.

Theft of a motor vehicle was reported.

Theft from a motor vehicle was reported.

Burglary and second-degree trespassing were reported on South Spring Avenue.

Theft of motor vehicle/aircraft/watercraft was reported.

Theft was reported on South Kingshighway.

Miscellaneous

Unruly disturbance was reported on South Broadview Street.

Second-degree property damage was reported on North Sprigg Street.

Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on South Kingshighway.

Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on North Street.

Failure to possess or display rabies tag and animal neglect were reported on South Ranney Avenue.

Unlawful use of a weapon was reported on South Ellis Street.

Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on William Street.

First-degree property damage was reported on Independence Street.

Failure to maintain financial responsibility/insurance, displayed or possessed motor vehicle/trailer plates of another person and driving while revoked/suspended were reported.

First-degree property damage was reported on Maple Street.

Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on Broadway.

Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia was reported on Maple Street.

Tampering with a vehicle was reported on North Hanover Street.