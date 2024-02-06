Police report 8-29-23

CAPE GIRARDEAU
Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
- A warrant arrest was reported.
- A warrant arrest was reported on South Sprigg Street.
- A warrant arrest was reported.
Assaults
- Assault was reported on William Street.
- First-degree assault/attempted assault, second-degree property damage and unlawful use of a weapon were reported on South Benton Street.
- Third-degree domestic assault was reported on South Sprigg Street.
- Fourth-degree assault was reported on Independence Street.
- Second-degree property damage and making a false report were reported on Independence Street.
- Fourth-degree assault was reported on North Kingshighway.
Thefts
- Theft was reported on South Kingshighway.
- Theft of motor vehicle/aircraft/watercraft was reported.
- Burglary and second-degree trespassing were reported on South Spring Avenue.
- Theft from a motor vehicle was reported.
- Theft of a motor vehicle was reported.
- Theft from a motor vehicle was reported on Broadway.
Miscellaneous
- Unruly disturbance was reported on South Broadview Street.
- Second-degree property damage was reported on North Sprigg Street.
- Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on South Kingshighway.
- Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on North Street.
- Failure to possess or display rabies tag and animal neglect were reported on South Ranney Avenue.
- Unlawful use of a weapon was reported on South Ellis Street.
- Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on William Street.
- First-degree property damage was reported on Independence Street.
- Failure to maintain financial responsibility/insurance, displayed or possessed motor vehicle/trailer plates of another person and driving while revoked/suspended were reported.
- First-degree property damage was reported on Maple Street.
- Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on Broadway.
- Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia was reported on Maple Street.
- Tampering with a vehicle was reported on North Hanover Street.
- Possession of a controlled substance was reported on Hill Brook Drive.
JACKSON
Jackson Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
- Shukria Patterson, 22, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of domestic assault.
- Harold Oberndorfer, 59, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while driver's license suspended/revoked.
- Grace Strop, 19, of Whitewater was arrested on suspicion of property damage and tampering.
- Zachary Baker, 27, of Marble Hill, Missouri, was arrested on a Scott City warrant.
- Brooke Medley-Albrecht, 27, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while driver's license suspended/revoked.
- Brooklyn Plumley, 27, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while driver's license suspended/revoked.
- Ralph Nelson, 62, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of failure to use turn signal and possession of a controlled substance.
- Elizabeth Jones, 37, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of two counts of possession of a controlled substance.
DWI
- Jared Reeves, 40, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and failure to drive within single lane.
Thefts
- Theft was reported in the 5200 block of Lexington Drive.
- Theft was reported in the 100 block of South High Street.
- Theft was reported in the 3300 block of Old Cape Road.
- Theft was reported in the 2800 block of South Old Orchard Road.
- Theft was reported in the 300 block of Broadridge Drive.
Miscellaneous
- Property damage was reported in the 600 block of Parkview Street.
- Property damage was reported in the 900 block of West Adams Street.
- Property damage was reported in the 900 block of Woodland Drive.
- Fraud was reported in the 1100 block of Highland Drive.
- Fraud was reported in the 300 block of West Main Street.
- Fraud was reported in the 900 block of Clark Street.