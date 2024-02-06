Police report 8-29-21

JACKSON
The Jackson Police Department released the following items.
DWIs
- Linda Pair, 64, of Jackson was issued a citation for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and following to close.
- Olga Hasting, 30, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and fail to drive in single lane.
Thefts
- Theft was reported in the 1200 block of Cherokee Street.
- Theft was reported in the 700 block of Morgan Street.
Miscellaneous
- Property damage was reported in the 100 block of South Missouri Street.
- Property damage was reported in the 2400 block of Travelers Way.
- Property damage was reported in the area of Howard Street and Woodland Drrive.
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY
The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Department released the following items. Arrest does not imply guilt.
Arrests
- David L. Whitworth, 60, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of violating an order of protection and on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for violating an order of protection.
- Julie N. Day, 34, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for stealing, fraud and use of credit device.