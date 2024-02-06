Police report 8-28-22

CAPE GIRARDEAU
Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrest does not imply guilt.
Arrest
- A warrant arrest was reported on Bloomfield Street.
- A warrant arrest was reported.
- A warrant arrest was reported.
- A warrant arrest and Weapon violation were reported on Independence Street.
- A warrant arrest was reported on Independence Street.
Assaults
- Third-degree domestic assault was reported on North Sprigg Street.
- Second-degree domestic assault was reported on Themis Street.
Thefts
- Theft was reported on Village Drive.
- Theft was reported on North Kingshighway.
Miscellaneous
- First-degree property damage was reported on Village Drive.
- Shots fired was reported on Whitener Street.
- Unlawful use of a weapon was reported on William Street.
- Possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid, resisting/interfering arrest, detention or stop were reported on North Sprigg Street.
- Resisting/interfering with arrest, detention or stop, second-degree assault, making a false report, driving while revoked/suspended and operating a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner were reported on William Street.
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY
Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office released the following items. Arrest does not imply guilt.
Arrests
- Maranda Timmermeir, 31 of Festus, Missouri, was arrested on a Warrenton County, Missouri, warrant for possession of controlled substance.
- Levi I. Pettit, 27, of Morley, Missouri, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to obey judge's orders for third-degree domestic assault.
- Pamela G. Sharp, 48, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on three Cape Girardeau County warrants for two counts of failure to appear for no seat belt, failure to appear for failure to display plates on motor vehicle and on suspicion of delivery or possession of a controlled substance at county jail and possession of a controlled substance.
- Carrie L. Worley, 40, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau Police Department warrant for false declaration.
- Alaysia S. Belmo, 20, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for shoplifting.
- Michael S. Bowman, 42, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of fourth-degree domestic assault and possession of a controlled substance.
- Darion T. Harris, 25, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for possession of a controlled substance.
- Charles D. Dobyns, 32, of Fredericktown, Missouri, was arrested three Cape Girardeau County warrants for failure to appear for possession of a controlled substance and driving while intoxicated, failure to appear for resisting arrest and failure to appear for stealing a motor vehicle and a warrant for probation violation for stealing.
- John E. Brown, 32, of Jackson was arrested on two Butler County, Missouri, warrants for two counts of probation violation for stealing.
- Cynthia N. Kane, 23, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Perry County, Missouri, warrant for failure to appear for possession of a controlled substance.
- Chayce A. Harrell, 20, of Cairo, Illinois, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for two counts of first-degree burglary and unlawful possession of a firearm.
- Kevin A. Jones, 39, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of third-degree domestic assault.