Police report 8/28/20

CAPE GIRARDEAU
Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items.
Theft
- Larceny was reported in the 2400 block of William Street.
Miscellaneous
- Drug violation was reported at Independence Street and North Mount Auburn Road.
- Weapons law violation was reported in the 500 block of Asher Street.
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY
The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.
DWI
- Michael P. Proctor, 37, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
Arrests
- Courtney L. Palmer, 32, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for assault.
- Sarah N. Holshouser, 36, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on Cape Girardeau Police Department warrants for failure to appear for traffic violation of improper lane usage and failure to appear for traffic violation of motor vehicle financial responsibility required.
- David M. Purkey, 32, of Millersville was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for a probation violation for driving while revoked/suspended and making a false statement; a Perry County, Missouri, warrant for a traffic violation; a Madison County, Missouri, warrant for failure to appear for traffic violation; and St. Francois County, Missouri, warrant for failure to appear for traffic violation.
- William J. Dicus, 58, of Burfordville was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for stealing.
- Brittany D. Purl, 46, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for possession of a controlled substance and unlawful use of drug paraphernalia.