Police report 8/28/20

Sarah N. Holshouser, 36, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on Cape Girardeau Police Department warrants for failure to appear for traffic violation of improper lane usage and failure to appear for traffic violation of motor vehicle financial responsibility required.

