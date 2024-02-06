Police report 8-25-23

Miscellaneous

Trespassing and making a false declaration were reported on South Sprigg Street.

Trespassing and making a false declaration were reported on South Sprigg Street.

Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on Interstate 55.

Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on Interstate 55.

Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on North Main Street.

Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on North Main Street.

Endangering the welfare of a child was reported on Themis Street.

Endangering the welfare of a child was reported on Themis Street.

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY

Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

Theresa M. Randol, 45, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for stealing.

Howard E. Bellew, 67, of Jackson was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for driving while revoked/suspended.

Michael P. Vincent Sr., 45, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of two counts of violation of order of protection and first-degree harassment.

Keith D. Carter, 30, of Benton, Missouri, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for unlawful possession of a firearm.