Police report 8-25-22

CAPE GIRARDEAU
Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrest does not imply guilt.
Arrests
- A warrant arrest was reported on Good Hope Street.
- A warrant arrest was reported.
Assaults
- Third-degree domestic assault was reported on Merriwether Street.
- Fourth-degree assault was reported on South Benton Street.
Thefts
- Theft was reported on North Lorimier Street.
- Theft of a motor vehicle/watercraft/aircraft was reported.
- Burglary was reported on South Ellis Street.
- Fraudulent use of a credit/debit device and stealing were reported on Sheridan Drive.
- Theft of a motor vehicle/aircraft/watercraft was reported on Good Hope Street.
- Theft was reported on Edgewood Road.
- Theft was reported on South Lorimier Street.
- Theft of a motor vehicle/watercraft/aircraft was reported on Broadway.
- Burglary and first-degree trespassing were reported on Bellevue Street.
Miscellaneous
- Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on South Sprigg Street.
- Fraud was reported.
- Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on Broadway.
- Shots fired and unlawful use of a weapon were reported on Themis Street.
- Fraud was reported.
- Violation of ex parte or full-order protection violation was reported on College Street
JACKSON
Jackson Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
- Clifford Williams, 34, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of domestic assault.
- Brook Leverich, 33, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Jackson warrant.
- Brandon Arthur, 29, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of stealing.
- Gina Elliott, 54, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.
- Kimberly Hanner, 62, of Jackson was arrested on a Jackson warrant.
- Dovonna Slinkard, 53, of Jackson was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant.
- Taylor Youngerman, 30, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant.
Assault
- Assault was reported in the 1300 block of Old Cape Road.
DWI
- Lindsey Baumhoer, 39, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner.
Thefts
- Theft was reported in the 1000 block of Woodland Drive.
- Theft was reported in the 1700 block of Voyager Court.
Miscellaneous
- Property damage was reported in the 1400 block of Brookview Street.
- Property damage was reported in the 2200 block of Bent Creek Drive.
- Property damage was reported in the 1000 block of South Hope Street.